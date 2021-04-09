NCIS: Los Angeles schedule: Another big break before new episodes

Roundtree has been a good addition to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles schedule for Season 12 episodes won’t continue for a while, as CBS is giving its Sunday night programs another break.

This is an unfortunate revelation, especially because there are so many unresolved storylines in the current season. But wait, we must, because both NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA are on hiatus again.

The last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles was a busy one, with Callen trying to rescue Anna, Nell speaking to Kilbride about her future at the agency, and Joelle planning revenge for the Noble Maidens taking her leg and finger.

Fans will have to be satisfied that there were some interesting subplots to the episode because it is the last new one that we are going to see for a while.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 schedule

CBS is airing a previous episode on Sunday, April 11, so no new content is coming out this week. Then, on the following Sunday evening (April 18), the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will be airing in all the primetime slots.

The tentative CBS schedule for April 25 also has repeat episodes of the key shows, meaning we likely won’t see any new episodes of The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, or NCIS: New Orleans until the month of May.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 coming to an end

May is basically the sweeps month for network television, which is a good thing for NCIS: LA fans. Sweeps are when networks pull out all the stops to get good ratings for their key programming slots.

It looks like there will be four consecutive Sundays of new NCIS: Los Angeles episodes this May. It will all lead up to the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale and then hopefully Season 13 in the fall.

We are right there with all fans of the show when we hope that Hetty Lange is going to make a physical appearance before the season finale. We have only seen her on television screens within the show this season – with the additional infrequent flashback scene where we watched other characters reference her during important storylines.

Actress Linda Hunt has been absent for most of the season due to the producers taking an abundant caution during pandemic filming. This has led to Renée Felice Smith (she plays Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones) having many more scenes than usual. It’s not a bad thing to see Nell on the show more often, but we all miss Hetty and the way she gets things done.

We will make sure to pass on any information we learn about CBS shifting the Sunday night shows, but for now, the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 looks to be scheduled for Sunday, May 2.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.