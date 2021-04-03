NCIS: Los Angeles hints at Nell getting offered Hetty’s job

Nell Jones has been leading the NCIS: Los Angeles team during Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Nell Jones has been filling in for Hetty Lange as the lead of the team. It was a surprising revelation within the show, as Nell had tried to leave NCIS toward the end of Season 11.

With the team in need and Hetty out of the country at the beginning of Season 12, Nell stepped into the leadership role, even though she didn’t feel like she was really given a choice in the matter.

During the latest episode of NCIS: LA, which saw Joelle Taylor lose a leg and Anna Kolcheck get abducted again, Nell started to question what she was even doing in the position.

“Hetty should have never put me in charge,” Nell said to Kensi Blye as the team tried to recover from losing Anna to the terrorists.

Now, Admiral Kilbride is slated to appear on the next episode, with the possibility of both reprimands and promotions at his disposal. He isn’t going to be pleased about what just happened and even less excited about another international incident taking place.

Will Nell get offered Hetty’s job permanently on NCIS: LA?

“Admiral Kilbride makes Nell a serious offer,” is how part of the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 14 reads. It raises questions about what that offer could possibly be with two distinct possibilities coming to the surface.

Kilbride is likely there to either offer Nell the chance to step aside or to put Nell in the position for good. Hetty continues to work on stuff out of the country and it’s possible that actress Linda Hunt is just about ready to leave the show, but what do fans want to see the most?

NCIS: Los Angeles season finale coming up quickly

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, on CBS. This shows how close the current season is to concluding. There is a lot left to cover, as well, including Kensi and Marty Deeks hinting that they might take the law into their own hands to go after her nemesis.

Where is Hetty Lange? That’s a question that fans are also hoping will get answered in the next few weeks. Hopefully, we aren’t close to learning that the character is done with the show, even if upcoming episodes hint at it. This is something that the writers have toyed with in the past, but we aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to her yet.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.