NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 14 puts Anna in more danger

The latest NCIS: Los Angeles episode definitely ended on a cliffhanger, with Anna Kolcheck abducted, Joelle maimed, and Nell worried she was failing at her new job. The references to Hetty Lange were also interesting, but viewers really want to see her back on the show, and not just brought up in conversation.

The next episode is expected to ramp things up even further, with Callen searching for Anna and the rest of the team trying to pick up the pieces of the blown operation – no pun intended.

Ahead of the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles called The Noble Maidens, and it debuts on April 4, CBS has released an extended synopsis about what we can expect to be featured. It also reveals the return of Admiral Kilbride.

Among the members of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast that are advertised for Season 12, Episode 14 are Gerald McRaney (Kilbride), Bar Paly (Anna), Vyto Ruginis (Arkady Kolcheck), and Elizabeth Bogush (Joelle). Duncan Campbell, who plays NCIS Special Agent Castor, is also listed.

CBS has also released a new television promo for the episode and it shows that Callen may be on the edge of breaking.

NCIS: Los Angeles Noble Maidens synopsis and TV promo

“Callen and the team discover that Anna is being held by a group with ties to Anna’s upbring[ing] and must rescue her before she is forcibly returned to Russia. Also, Admiral Kilbride makes Nell a serious offer, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

More news from the world of NCIS

CBS has already announced when the NCIS: LA season finale will take place and it will arrive in May. If that seems really soon, it could be because so few episodes have aired so far this year. The production delays that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a shorter season in terms of total episodes.

Hopefully, the show still has a few surprises and some great episodes waiting to finish Season 12. And we are also holding out hope that CBS will come through with an announcement about NCIS: LA Season 13 getting ordered.

Elsewhere in the NCIS world, CBS has plans to roll out a new spin-off taking place in Hawaii. That new show could debut in the fall of 2021 and take a spot in the network’s primetime schedule. However, the bad news is that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled, so we only have a few more episodes left before the series finale.

And as for NCIS, Mark Harmon’s wife is joining the show for upcoming episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.