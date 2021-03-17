NCIS casting news: Mark Harmon’s wife joins the show

Mark Harmon gets to see a familiar face on NCIS cast in Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to be joined by Pam Dawber during Season 18. Dawber is the wife of series star Mark Harmon, and this will be the first time that she has appeared on the program.

This NCIS casting news follows an interesting episode of the show that led to the suspension of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon). The suspension also led to a number of fans wondering if Harmon is leaving NCIS.

It’s also interesting that it has taken so long for Dawber to join the NCIS cast for a character like this one, especially with her ties to television. She isn’t new to the business, but maybe they have finally figured out a way to feature her on the show that won’t have Harmon overshadowing her.

According to CBS, Dawber will play “a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth.”

Who is Pam Dawber on NCIS cast?

A report from EW states that Pam Dawber will play a character named Marcie Warren on the show. And based on the early photo that has been released for her upcoming episodes, she is going to share some screen time with Gibbs.

Is this going to be a relationship for Gibbs to have on-screen? That could be a good way for the character to recover from losing Sloane so recently.

Long-time television viewers might immediately recognize the name, Pam Dawber, even though the younger audiences may not know who she is yet.

For years, Dawber played Mindy McConnell opposite of Robin Williams on Mork & Mindy. She appeared in a number of movies and television shows since then, but fans still fondly remember her as Mindy.

Now, beginning with the April 6 episode, Dawber will be part of the NCIS cast is a story arc that will cover four episodes of the show.

Actress Katrina Law is also joining the NCIS cast. It was revealed that she will appear in the final two episodes of the current season and that she has an option in her contract to also appear in NCIS Season 19.

That seems to be a positive hint that a new season of NCIS will be taking place, even though CBS has not yet renewed the show. Hopefully, the good ratings from Season 18 will lead to many more episodes in the future.

It’s also worth noting again that a new NCIS spin-off is in the works. Some fans hope it could lead to the return of Anthony DiNozzo, but we will have to wait and see if that can be worked out.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.