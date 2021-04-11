Why is NCIS: New Orleans being canceled? How many episodes are left?

Pride is going to see his run on NCIS: NOLA come to an end. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans is being canceled by CBS due to low ratings. The show was moved to Sunday nights and just wasn’t able to bring all of its viewers along.

Airing Sunday nights at 10/9c is not easy for any show, and fans of the show had feared that the NCIS spin-off could end up dying in that time slot.

It’s possible that a lot of viewers decided to change the channel when Lucas Black decided to leave the NCIS: New Orleans cast. When Black expressed an interest in spending more time with his family, the writers then killed off his character, Christopher LaSalle.

In the fall of 2020, CBS kept bouncing NCIS: New Orleans around between different episode start times as well, making it even more frustrating for people trying to just tune in for new episodes.

Now, the news has come through that CBS is ending NCIS: New Orleans during the month of May.

How many episodes of NCIS: New Orleans are left?

There are four new episodes left in NCIS: New Orleans Season 7. The network will be rolling them out in May and that will work up to the series finale on May 23.

The unfortunate news is that there are currently no new episodes of NCIS: NOLA set to air in April. It will be a steady stream of repeat episodes through the end of the month.

For fans who haven’t been able to keep up with the late episodes on Sunday nights this year, that gives plenty of time to get caught up before NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 13 debuts on May 2.

More news from the world of NCIS

Some interesting casting news for NCIS: Hawaii was just revealed. The new spin-off at CBS is already working to fill its lead roles and it was announced that the leader of this branch will be a woman. That’s a shift from how things have been done at the other shows, with actors Scott Bakula, Mark Harmon, Chris O’Donnell, and LL COOL J taking on the titles of Special Agent In Charge.

In regard to the flagship NCIS series, the wife of Mark Harmon just joined the show. Her character is going to be an interesting one to watch for the rest of NCIS Season 18, especially as rumors float around that this could be the final season of the series. Hopefully, Harmon signs on to come back for more episodes and CBS follows that with an announcement about NCIS Season 19.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.