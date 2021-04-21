NCIS renewed for Season 19, Mark Harmon involvement unclear

Gibbs and Vance are a great team at NCIS and we hope that continues for many more episodes. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS has been renewed for Season 19 at CBS. This is the great news that the network has teased as it starts to set up the fall 2021 television schedule.

The news that is a bit less clear is just how involved star Mark Harmon will be with NCIS Season 19. There are still rumors that he might not be a full-time cast member, which has us a tad disappointed.

With how the current season has played out, some fans were worried that it was heading toward the show coming to an end. So, when CBS announced it was bringing back NCIS for Season 19, it was welcome news. Also worth noting is that the network is bringing back Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., Bull, and Magnum P.I.

What we don’t know is just how much Gibbs will be involved in that new season, and whether or not Mark Harmon is going to be a full-time actor still.

It’s certainly possible that he could take on a recurring role – much like the one Dr. Ducky Mallard has taken on, where he pops up now and then. Seeing less of actor David McCallum has allowed Brian Dietzen (Palmer) more scenes, much like Gibbs stepping aside could allow someone else to take on a larger leadership role.

We hope Gibbs sticks around on NCIS

The suspension of Gibbs has certainly given NCIS a way to allow the character to leave and head into retirement. But is he someone who would really be happy just working on his boat all day? We don’t think so. And we are holding out hope that Mark Harmon still signs on to appear in all NCIS Season 19 episodes.

At the same time, we also believe that the NCIS cast is a really strong one, and even if Gibbs is only around for some of the Season 19 episodes, we will be tuning in to see what happens next with McGee, Torres, Bishop, and anyone new who might end up joining the show.

And speaking of new faces, a new actress is joining NCIS for the final two episodes of this season. She also has an option to return for Season 19.

More NCIS Season 18 episodes to come

After the April 20 episode of the show got pre-empted for continued news coverage out of Minnesota, the NCIS schedule of episodes got shifted at CBS. There is a lot of content left to air for Season 18, meaning we could get five straight weeks of new episodes in the near future.

Star Wilmer Valderrama spoke about the season finale, suggesting it is one of those must-watch moments for the show and on television as a whole. It definitely raises some more questions about where the show is heading and if those stories will still include Gibbs as the Special Agent In Charge.

No matter what happens to close out NCIS Season 18, we are excited that NCIS Season 19 will begin just a few short months later. Even if there are some casting changes, the show must go on, and we are here to find out what happens next.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.