NCIS Season 19: CBS makes huge announcement about popular shows

NCIS Season 19 has been approved by CBS. The news just came through in an announcement from the network as it starts to iron out things for the fall 2021 television schedule.

This is great news for NCIS fans, as there had been some worrisome rumors that Mark Harmon might leave the show, and that, in turn, could lead to NCIS getting canceled.

Instead, the great news has come down that NCIS is renewed for a new season, meaning we won’t be left on too much of a cliffhanger with the upcoming NCIS Season 18 finale.

A few other shows were also renewed by CBS and became part of that joint announcement.

CBS also renewed Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., Bull, and Magnum P.I. for additional seasons. We weren’t expecting Bull to return, but it’s great that the Michael Weatherly drama is getting another chance.

Official announcment about NCIS from CBS

Below is the announcement that just went out across the CBS social media platforms.

CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P — CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

Questions about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

We are a little worried that NCIS: Los Angeles didn’t get mentioned in this renewal notice, especially since it seemed like an all-encompassing release regarding hour-long dramas on the network. Hopefully, the show will get an announcement soon because many fans want to see it return for more new episodes.

Currently, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 is airing Sunday nights on CBS, followed by the final season of NCIS: New Orleans right after it. CBS already made the move to cancel NCIS: New Orleans, so it was expected that we wouldn’t hear anything about that particular NCIS spin-off with this announcement.

There has also been no additional update about the new NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii. We recently reported on the casting news that had come from the show, but we still don’t know a lot of details about how it will work or what night it will air on CBS this fall.

When is the NCIS season finale?

The NCIS Season 18 finale will air later in May, with some heavy hints out there about what the show might be dealing with.

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shared social media pictures from the set, which may have included some big spoilers about the Season 18 finale. It’s reason enough not to miss the episode when it airs live because it certainly looks like one that will impact the future of the series.

Stay tuned everyone, because there are still a few more new episodes of NCIS Season 18 left to air on the CBS schedule.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.