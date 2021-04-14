NCIS promo for Season 18, Episode 12 reveals huge plot detail

Gibbs has a lot of time to work on his boat now on NCIS Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast introduces an important new character during Season 18, Episode 12, and the new TV promo just revealed how it ties in with the team.

Actor Steven Bauer is joining the NCIS cast as Miguel Torres during an all-new episode on Tuesday night. The last name of the character should be a huge hint about who the veteran actor will be playing on the show.

As you may have already guessed, Miguel Torres is the father of Nick Torres, who is played by Wilmer Valderrama on the show. We have not learned a lot about Miguel, mostly because he has been out of Nick’s life for some time now.

This all sets up a shocking family reunion on NCIS Season 18, Episode 12, with a lot of intrigue thrown into the mix. Is Miguel Torres a murderer like the NCIS promo below seems to hint? Or is there more to this case and possibly even some resolution coming up for Nick Torres?

In the scheme of things, this might be what we would call a placeholder episode, where the characters deal with an important side story while the main plot continues to unfold in the background. Dealing with an important Torres family story while Gibbs is still suspended seems to fit that bill. But we are here for it.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 12 TV promo

Below is the full TV promo that was just released by CBS for the new episode. The title of the episode is Sangre and it will air for the first time on Tuesday, April 21.

More about NCIS episode Sangre

The synopsis for Sangre reads as follows: “Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant leads Torres to meet his father, Miguel (Steven Bauer), who left when he was a child, on NCIS.”

Pam Dawber returns to guest star as Marcie Warren, Tijuana Ricks plays CIA Agent Pamela Walsh, and Christine Dunford plays Jeri Fleckman on the night.

It will be fun to see Marcie Warren on the show again because it will likely be during scenes that include Gibbs. Is there a relationship brewing there? It might be easy to film that due to the relationship that Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon have off the screen.

The NCIS Season 18 finale is coming up very quickly, so there aren’t a lot of new episodes left to air this spring. We do hope that before it airs that CBS releases some good news about NCIS Season 19 – specifically that it has been ordered and that we get more new episodes of the show in the fall.

