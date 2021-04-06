Who plays Marcie Warren on NCIS cast? Pam Dawber joins the show

Pam Dawber joins the NCIS cast for four episodes that will air in Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast will feature Marcie Warren for the first time on Tuesday night. Marcie is a new character to the show and has a four-episode story arc that plays out in Season 18.

The first NCIS episode for Marcie is called Gut Punch and she is going to have an early scene with Agent Gibbs. There are multiple reasons that this is going to take place.

If it seems like the actress playing Marcie has good chemistry with Gibbs, there is a very good reason for it. The actress and the actor are married in real life.

This is the perfect type of casting to pull off during a pandemic, especially with all of the safety protocols that are put in place. Plus, it allows the husband and wife team to be together more often.

Over on NCIS: New Orleans, something very similar was done. Scott Bakula is married to Chelsea Field. They play the characters of Agent Pride and Rita Devereaux on the show. It ended up bringing authenticity to the relationship of their on-screen characters.

Who plays Marcie Warren on NCIS cast?

For years, Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber have been married. Now, they will co-star on the same show, with their characters (Gibbs and Marcie) about to share a lot of scenes together. It could be a very interesting dynamic to watch, especially since Marcie is an investigative journalist who will try to figure out what type of man Gibbs is on the show.

Outside of her recurring character on NCIS and being married to Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber is best known for starring as Mindy on Mork & Mindy. She may have been a bit overshadowed by Robin Williams on that show, but Dawber definitely held her own as Mindy.

The first episode of NCIS that Pam Dawber will appear on will air on Tuesday, April 6. During that first episode, Gibbs’ team is going to be reassigned after lying to an investigator to protect their boss. As for Dawber, she is scheduled to appear on four episodes as Season 18 continues.

There are also some potential NCIS cast spoilers about how Season 18 could progress based on some photos that star Wilmer Valderrama shared on social media. It might forecast a huge plot point for the season finale. And it definitely reveals a new actress that is joining the show who could be invited back for NCIS Season 19.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.