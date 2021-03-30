NCIS spoilers: Death of cast member hinted at in new Season 18 photos

Wilmer Valderrama stars as Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS cast member Wilmer Valderrama shared some new photos to Instagram that could provide some interesting information about upcoming episodes of the show.

Potential NCIS spoilers may have just been revealed because these photos definitely make it look like the team is attending a funeral. And the absence of one important character is getting noticed by fans.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that Valderrama revealed some NCIS spoilers before something has taken place on the show. Previously, Valderrama posted about a new cast member, and that person is about to appear on the next new episode.

There was an additional nugget within these photos, as actress Katrina Law is shown for the first time with the rest of the NCIS cast. Law is joining the show for the final two episodes of Season 18.

NCIS Season 18 photos

“Speaking of starting lineups.. we are on the homestretch for our season finale.. (that’s all I’m allowed to say) 😬🤷🏽‍♂️ #NCIS,” Wilmer Valderrama captioned an Instagram post he made where he shared two photos from the set of NCIS.

Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Mark Harmon, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, and Rocky Carroll are shown in the photos (from left to right). It is the absence of David McCallum (Ducky) that has people worried.

Is Ducky going to die on NCIS?

It looks bad that most of the NCIS cast is dressed in black for one of the final episodes of Season 18. It could be foreshadowing a death on the show, with a strong possibility that it could be Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard if the writers wanted to go in that direction.

There are also other possibilities, though.

On a recent episode of the show, Emily Fornell died. It would be pretty harsh, but that left Tobias Fornell all alone on the show, so it’s also possible that his character arc could be coming to a close. Is that why the new character is there – to investigate his death? Would the writers really want to take that route?

It’s also possible that there are no deaths and that these photos are taken a bit out of context based on what will happen in the coming episodes. We may get more hints about what is taking place there when CBS starts releasing the descriptions for the final two episodes of Season 18.

For now, there are more new episodes to air before that even takes place, with several of them co-starring the wife of Mark Harmon.

Stay tuned folks, because if this does end up being the final season of NCIS, nobody will want to miss a moment of what’s to come.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.