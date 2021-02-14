NCIS spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama leaked new cast member

Interesting NCIS Season 18 cast news was leaked by an actor on the show. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS spoilers may have come from star Wilmer Valderrama, who leaked some information to his social media fans. And that NCIS cast news seems pretty interesting when combined with someone leaving the show during Season 18.

The worst kept secret in the world of NCIS is that one of the primary cast members is leaving the show soon. Jack Sloane, who is played by Maria Bello on the NCIS cast, is expected to exit the show within the next few episodes. Maybe even within the upcoming new one.

Bello’s exit is what makes the social media revelation by Valderrama even more interesting. And following the death of Breena Palmer (the wife of Dr. Jimmy Palmer), it certainly became even more noticeable online.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

What we don’t know is whether the NCIS cast leak is about a recurring character, a guest star, or someone who will be replacing Maria Bello. We will have to wait for some further confirmation on all of that.

NCIS cast news from Wilmer Valderrama

Taking to his Twitter account, Valderrama shared a photo of him posing with a former co-star from his days on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. The photo appears to be on the set of NCIS, causing quite a buzz among fans of the show.

“Together again, ladies and gentlemen… meet Federal Agent Sawyer.. Zane Holtz, welcome to the #NCIS team… long way from Dusk and Vampires..,” Valderrama captioned the photo of himself and actor Zane Holtz.

During the three-season run of the vampire show, Valderrama played Carlos Madrigal and Holtz played Richie Gecko. It ran from 2014-2016, and shortly after it ended, Valderrama joined the NCIS cast.

Now, after appearing on nearly 100 episodes of NCIS himself, Valderrama is about to be joined by Holtz for an upcoming episode(s). We don’t know what episode yet, but it appears that he is going to be playing Federal Agent Sawyer when he finally pops up.

Next new episode of NCIS Season 18

The next new episode of NCIS Season 18 isn’t scheduled to air until March 2021. We do have an episode synopsis for True Believer and it heavily hints that Sloane could be in trouble. It also sets up the possibility that the character could leave the show as a hero.

It will be interesting to see the dynamics of the show when Maria Bello has left, and if Zane Holtz is going to be appearing in more than one episode. Either way, make sure to tune in for the new episodes of NCIS this March.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

There's a lot more going on behind Jimmy's smile. It's up to the #NCIS team to help him through rough times in the latest episode: https://t.co/VLkCvgR9k2 pic.twitter.com/BacafHvZNZ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 10, 2021

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.