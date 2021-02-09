NCIS Season 18 continues with episode called True Believer

Rocky Carroll has been part of the glue of the NCIS cast as Director Leon Vance. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS episodes for Season 18 — at least the new ones — are taking a brief break for the rest of February. But when March rolls around, a new episode called True Believer will debut for the first time.

True Believer will serve as NCIS Season 18, Episode 8, and for readers who have been paying attention to our hints for the last few months, this could be the final episode for one of the primary cast members.

The writers and producers of the show slipped in a character death as the backstory for Episode 7 as well (called The First Day) and it may have been intended to shield viewers from what might be coming in the next episode(s).

It’s also possible that there are some hints about what’s going to take place within the synopsis for the episode called True Believer.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 8 synopsis

The following information was released by CBS ahead of the March 2 debut of Season 18, Episode 8:

“When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS.”

The promo video and the sneak peek clips have not yet been released for this particular episode because the network wants viewers to focus on the rest of the episodes in February.

The bad news, though, is that according to the NCIS episode schedule, following the debut of The First Day on February 9, there are no other new 2021 episodes during the month of February.

The good news is that the producers put together a good story for Episode 7, and it looks like Episode 8 is going to pack a punch as well. We are left to wonder if they can pull off a destination-based episode like True Believer and keep it exciting during a pandemic.

News about the NCIS spin-offs

There are new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 and NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 rounding out the month of February. It’s going to be great to see all the new content from the NCIS spin-offs.

Within the NCIS: LA 2021 schedule, three different episode synopses have been revealed for new installments that will air in the month of February. It’s going to be three straight weeks of new content and it will be led by one dramatic storyline: Sam Hanna’s daughter will be abducted.

And on the NCIS: NOLA schedule, there are also new episodes coming up, with the show getting a permanent timeslot at 10/9c every Sunday night moving forward.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.