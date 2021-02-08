NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 10 preview: Sam Hanna’s daughter abducted

The leads of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast present an exciting new episode of the show. Pic credit: CBS

The new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be really intense. Normally we would preface a storyline like this one with a spoilers warning, but CBS is heavily advertising what is about to happen to the NCIS team.

On NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 10, Kam Hanna is going to be abducted. Maybe the bad guys just don’t know that this is the daughter of former Navy SEAL and current NCIS Agent Sam Hanna? If they don’t know yet, they will learn that information soon enough.

This is one of the reasons that the producers of the show aged up the character of Kam Hanna for these Season 12 episodes. Bringing in actress Kayla Smith (also known as Kayla Brianna) was probably a good decision in that regard.

Now, Kayla may need to prove that all of the training she has gone through in her life, including quite a few tips from her dad, will be enough to help her survive what looks to be a dire situation.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 10 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS released for the new NCIS: LA episode called The Frogman’s Daughter.

“When Sam’s daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her. Also, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen searches for answers about Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

Deeks takes the case? Callen searches for Anna?

It looks like we are going to get to see Investigator Marty Deeks in action as he rejoins the team for the first time this season. There are also some heavy hints that Callen is going to spend a lot of time investigating what happened with Anna Kolcheck.

NCIS: LA promo clip for The Frogman’s Daughter

CBS is airing a commercial tease for NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 10 and it makes the episode look really exciting.

As a reminder, this new episode of NCIS: LA is scheduled to debut on Sunday, February 14. It’s going to be an intriguing night for the show, especially as it gets a permanent time slot during the CBS primetime hours.

Upcoming NCIS schedule of episodes

Following a day off for Super Bowl Sunday, NCIS: LA is going to air three new episodes to fill out the month of February. We have a full breakdown of those three new installments.

There are also new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans set up for Sunday nights in February, giving CBS new content in each of the three primetime slots for the evening.

From this point forward, CBS will air The Equalizer at 8/7c, NCIS: LA at 9/8c, and NCIS: NOLA at 10/9c on Sunday nights.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.