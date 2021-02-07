NCIS: Los Angeles schedule: Breaking down new 2021 episodes to come

Eric Christian Olsen remains on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as Investigator Marty Deeks. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles schedule for February has been revealed by CBS to allow fans to plan out their Sunday nights.

Let’s get to the bad news right away. There is no episode of NCIS: LA airing on February 7. It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the network has the big game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. CBS is also debuting its new series, The Equalizer, right after the championship.

There is a silver lining to The Equalizer debuting, and it is that it will take over the 8/7c time slot on Sunday nights. Having a regular show in that time period means that every new episode of NCIS: LA will be able to air at 9/8c. It will also lead to new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans airing each Sunday night at 10/9c.

Regular Sunday nights on CBS a nice change

Having a static CBS schedule every Sunday night will make it much easier for viewers to know when to tune in. That’s a welcome change from how things have been going so far during NCIS: LA Season 12.

Below is a breakdown of each Sunday in the month of February and what CBS will be presenting in regard to NCIS: LA.

NCIS: Los Angeles episode schedule for February

February 7: No episode of NCIS: LA due to Super Bowl Sunday. This pause in the schedule is going to give people time to prepare for what’s coming… and it’s going to be an exciting string of new episodes.

February 14: Season 12, Episode 10 of NCIS: Los Angeles is a big one. It’s called The Frogman’s Daughter and the title alone gives away that it is about Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J). It’s also going to involve a dramatic story with his daughter Kam, who is now played by Kayla Smith on the show.

February 21: Gerald McRaney returns as Admiral Kilbride in a new episode called Russia, Russia, Russia. This serves as Season 12, Episode 11 and it is directed by star Daniela Ruah (she plays Agent Kensi Blye). Callen (Chris O’Donnell) further investigates the plane that crashed in California earlier in Season 12 and drama ensues.

February 28: Rounding out the month is Season 12, Episode 12 and it is called Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. We don’t want to reveal too many NCIS: LA spoilers about this particular episode, but we get to see Anna (Bar Paly) again and there is going to be a lot of drama on the show. Do not miss this one.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.