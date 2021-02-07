NCIS: New Orleans episode schedule: Synopsis for upcoming installments

Agent Carter has been a great addition to the NCIS: New Orleans cast. Pic credit: CBS

New NCIS: New Orleans episodes are on the schedule as the month of February plays out. Getting some new content for fans of the NCIS spin-off will be great after another winter break.

The short-term bad news is that there is not a new episode of the show on Super Bowl Sunday. Both NCIS: NOLA and NCIS: Los Angeles have been taken off the docket due to CBS airing the Super Bowl.

The network is going to roll out a new show called The Equalizer after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs, but the NCIS spin-offs won’t be airing in primetime for February 7.

But after that, NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 will continue on Sunday nights and the network has already revealed that the show will get its own time slot that will remain constant each week. That will officially be 10/9c.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 schedule

Below is a breakdown of what CBS has scheduled for the rest of February on Sunday evenings. The great news is that they have also revealed the synopsis for two of the episodes already.

February 7: No NCIS spin-offs on CBS due to Super Bowl taking place.

New episodes of NCIS: NOLA 2021

February 14: Season 7, Episode 8 of NCIS: New Orleans is called Leda and the Swan, Part II. It’s the continuation of an episode that debuted on January 17 that saw a Navy therapist with a high level of security clearance murdered. The team was called into action and viewers also got to see Agent Carter’s mother, who is played by Erica Gimple, on the show.

The synopsis for Part II reads as follows: “As Pride and the team continue the investigation of an Officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist, NCIS zeroes in on a prime suspect who’s been working the system for years. Also, Carter and his mother talk about how they’ll move forward after a past mistake, and Sebastian begins a promising new relationship, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

February 21: Season 7, Episode 9 will air on the third Sunday of the month. It is called Into Thin Air and it will guest star Alie Urquhart, A’zaria Carter, and Dena Tyler.

The full synopsis for Into Thin Air reads as follows: “Pride and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father, who will soon have custody of her, is a radical survivalist living off the grid, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

February 28: CBS has not officially stated that a new episode of NCIS: NOLA will air on the final Sunday of the month, but we have the schedule for upcoming NCIS: LA episodes, and that show has a new one scheduled on February 28. It’s a good hint we could see an installment of NCIS: NOLA as well.

