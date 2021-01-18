Who plays Lynette Carter on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Erica Gimpel guest stars

The NCIS: New Orleans cast is going to feature a new character in Lynette Carter during the Sunday night episode.

The new episode of the NCIS spin-off is called Leda And The Swan, Part 1, and it serves as Season 7, Episode 7 of the drama.

There is a lot going on in the new episode of the show, which is why it has been broken down into two parts.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

A full synopsis for the episode was released by CBS and it reads as follows:

“When a Navy therapist with a high level of security clearance is murdered, Pride and the team discover that she was working around the system to get justice for victims of sexual assault. Join these forum discussions! NCIS had Vance and Gibbs on a dating app!

Bishop and Torres got their moment on NCIS!

NCIS: LA cast to be joined by rapper Also, Carter’s mother confronts him when he refuses to talk to the FBI for a background check on her behalf, and Sebastian starts to form a bond with a key witness who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

As you can see by the episode synopsis, the character of Lynette Carter has an important relationship with one of the other main characters.

Special Agent Quentin Carter, who is played by actor Charles Michael Davis on NCIS: NOLA, gets to have a very personal story told during the episode that will debut on January 17.

Carter is the character that was brought on to the show when Agent Christopher LaSalle was killed while on duty.

Who plays Lynette Carter on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Even after all of these years, actress Erica Gimpel may still be best known for her starring role on the hit TV show Fame.

For 62 episodes of Fame, Gimpel played Coco Hernandez. She returned in 2010 for the Fame musical on television.

Recently, Gimpel has been seen as Trish for many episodes of God Friended Me on CBS. That’s where she has been an important character to the story and where newer television viewers may recognize her from.

Other shows that Gimpel has appeared on one episode each include Chicago Med, Code Black, Murder in the First, Grey’s Anatomy, and Numb3rs.

Gimpel also appeared in nine episodes of Veronica Mars as Alicia Fennel, 19 episodes of ER as Adele Newman, and 45 episodes of Profiler as Angela Brown.

More news from the world of NCIS

Actor Sean Murray recently gave an interview where he spoke about his NCIS character McGee and that infamous airport scene he had with Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon). It gave a unique view of the episode.

And speaking of NCIS, the show is going to be returning to the network with its winter premiere very soon. That night will include two new episodes of the show.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays on CBS.