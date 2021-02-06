Is Sloane leaving NCIS cast? A look at potential NCIS spoilers

Maria Bello plays Jack Sloan on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

Actress Maria Bello has played NCIS Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane on the NCIS cast for four seasons now. She joined the cast in Season 15 when some shifts were necessary after a few key people exited the show.

Since then, Sloane has become very close with Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) and is now an invaluable member of the team. This season, though, it seems like she has had a rather difficult time connecting with some of the other people as they have gone through traumatic events. That was particularly noticeable during the last episode, called 1mm, where Bishop and Torres got trapped in jail cells.

A really important episode is coming up for Sloane, but it might not air until March.

