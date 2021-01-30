When is next new episode of NCIS? Season 18, Episode 7 synopsis revealed

Gibbs and McGee continue to lead the NCIS cast after mending their relationship. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS presented a pretty eventful episode on Tuesday night. Gibbs and McGee got back on the same page, Bishop and Torres took a step forward in their partnership, and Sloane was shown having a difficult time doing her job.

Following the eventful episode called 1mm — here is a full recap for anyone who missed it — the show will take a week off before airing its next new episode on CBS. That might be a tad disappointing for viewers tuning in next Tuesday evening.

But the new episode is coming. Season 18, Episode 7 has already been filmed and it is called The First Day. From the synopsis tease that CBS revealed, it’s going to be another emotional one for the cast.

When does NCIS return with a new episode?

The next new episode of NCIS is going to air on Tuesday, February 9. It will air at 8/7c on CBS and it will be the last installment before one of the main characters leaves the show.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 7 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that has been revealed for the NCIS episode called The First Day.

“NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate. Also, Gibbs helps Palmer deal with a personal trauma, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 9.”

It sounds like Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) is going to have one of the main subplots to the episode.

It will be good to see Palmer get a lot of screen time again, but it doesn’t sound like it will be for a very positive reason.

We recently learned when NCIS: New Orleans is finally going to return and that the next new episode is scheduled for the week after Super Bowl Sunday. It will serve as the second chapter to the episode called Leda and the Swan.

