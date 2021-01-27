NCIS recap: Bishop and Torres on a secret mission

The NCIS cast was back in action with Season 18, Episode 6 on Tuesday night. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS was back with a new episode called 1mm on Tuesday night. This served as Season 18, Episode 6 of the show, and the team was still recovering from what happened on the last episode.

When we last saw the team in action, Gibbs shot McGee (three times), Torres thought he lost Bishop in a plane explosion, and Sloane was having a difficult time grappling with that Gibbs shooting as well.

Then there’s Palmer, who was dealing with his own emotional issues from it all, leading to him trying to rearrange his entire office while speaking about the fragility of life.

But it was time to get back to work.

NCIS recap: 1mm

The episode began with Torres and Bishop driving through the wilderness after getting a call to the NCIS tip line. They argued about directions until they came upon an abandoned former sherrif’s office. Only it wasn’t abandoned.

Upon entering and looking around, they received fire from two fugitives who were in possession of stolen Naval explosives. During the firefight, Bishop and Torres became locked inside jail cells as the fugitives (brothers) escaped.

Later, when it seemed like Bishop found a way out, she triggered a pressure point that was set to blow up the entire building and hide the evidence that the brothers had left behind. She quickly stepped on the button and kept the explosion from going off, but she was now trapped standing in one place.

Meanwhile, Torres was still locked in the other cell and could not help. This led to a lot of time and conversations between the partners, where they worked through some of the emotional baggage that they had been carrying around.

Bishop was still dealing with being held captive and nearly dying, while also feeling frustration from her perception that Torres was treating her differently. At the same time, Torres had been getting increasingly upset that Bishop wasn’t sharing anything with him and he admitted to the fear of losing his partner.

The pair had a good chat, got on the same page, and eventually got rescued by Gibbs, who arrested the suspect and brought in the bomb squad in to save his team.

