NCIS: New Orleans cast has more episodes coming in 2021. Pic credit: CBS

The last episode of NCIS: New Orleans left fans with a bit of a cliffhanger and then the show went on another winter break.

Fans have been asking when Leda and the Swan, Part II will air on CBS and we are here to provide that information for you.

And as we relay that information, we also hope that there will be a point in time when brand new episodes of NCIS: NOLA air for many weeks straight and at the same time each Sunday night.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

When does NCIS: New Orleans return with new episodes?

The next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 will air on Sunday, February 14. It will mark the conclusion to the story that began with Leda and the Swan, Part I that debuted on January 17.

Air time for NCIS: NOLA Season 7, Episode 8 will be at 10/9c on CBS, and that should remain the time slot for the show.

If it's not a love like Rita Devereaux and Dwayne Pride, we don't want it 👏❤️. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/LQqBYUJmuW — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) January 21, 2021

On Super Bowl Sunday, CBS is debuting its new show, The Equalizer. That new show, which stars Queen Latifah in the role that Denzel Washington made famous, will air each Sunday night at 8/7c. It will return on February 14 with a second episode.

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles will then air at 9/8c and the CBS primetime schedule will conclude with NCIS: New Orleans each Sunday night.

If The Equalizer can garner some good ratings from television viewers, then the Sunday night schedule might become static at CBS. That would be great news for fans of the NCIS spin-offs, as it would mark the end of the shows bouncing around each weekend.