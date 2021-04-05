NCIS sneak peek reveals scene between Mark Harmon, wife Pam Dawber

Gibbs has been suspended, but remains an important part of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

A new NCIS sneak peek for the episode on Tuesday night showcases Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber sharing their first scene together. This is very noteworthy because Harmon and Dawber are husband and wife in real life.

On the show, Gibbs just got suspended on the last episode of NCIS. Gibbs assaulted a man that had been using dogs to fight and then drowning them in his backyard. Luckily for Gibbs, the lead investigator had a soft spot for dogs.

One of the focal points of the new episode (NCIS Season 18, Episode 11) is that Gibbs’ team is going to get punished for lying during the investigation. Bishop, Torres, and McGee all covered for Gibbs, and there are going to be consequences.

We are starting to get toward the end of the current NCIS season, which means there could be some very important storylines that impact the future of the show. And since NCIS Season 19 has not yet been ordered by CBS, there is a worry that Gibbs is nearing retirement.

The new episode is called Gut Punch and it will air for the first time on Tuesday, April 6.

NCIS Gut Punch sneak peek clip

Below is a scene for NCIS Season 18, Episode 11, that CBS has released in front of the new episode. It features Gibbs meeting a reporter named Marcie Warren.

Make sure to pause the video when the sequence involving a newspaper takes place, as it is a report about Gibbs himself that sheds a lot of light on what is going to take place between these two characters over the next few weeks.

It looks like we will get some fun scenes between these two characters and that this is just the first of many instances where we will see Gibbs and Marcie sharing the screen. At the same time, we are left wondering if she will be an antagonist or a protagonist for Season 18. We will all have to tune in to find out for sure.

In other NCIS casting news, actress Katrina Law has also joined NCIS. It was revealed that she would appear in the final two episodes of this season and that she can return for NCIS Season 19 if CBS ends up renewing the show.

Law has already been seen on set, with star Wilmer Valderrama sharing a set photo that may contain spoilers about that particular episode. It will certainly be interesting to see how she works into the plot and if this is a character that could end up on NCIS: Hawaii in the fall.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.