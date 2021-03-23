NCIS season finale date revealed at CBS: Season 19 still a mystery

Team Gibbs and the NCIS cast are wrapping up Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS season finale has been set at CBS and we can all mark our calendars.

On the last episode, Gibbs got suspended, setting up some interesting story arcs as NCIS Season 18 continues to play out.

We recently learned that the wife of Mark Harmon is joining the NCIS cast. Harmon is married to television icon Pam Dawber, and she has signed on to appear in four NCIS episodes.

There is also news of another actress joining the NCIS cast for the final two episodes of Season 18. She even has an option in her contract to return for NCIS Season 19 if CBS orders more episodes.

We really hope that the Gibbs suspension and rumors of Harmon leaving the show don’t turn out to be foreshadowing for an NCIS series finale this May.

When is the NCIS season finale?

CBS has announced that the NCIS Season 18 finale will air on Tuesday, May 25. It will air at 8/7c on CBS, right in front of the FBI Season 3 finale and the FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale.

That leaves two full months for the network to roll out some great episodes and for viewers to find out where the Gibbs suspension is going to lead. Even though the inspector let him off — it turned out he loved dogs a lot — Vance hasn’t been quite as forgiving for Gibbs beating up a criminal.

A new NCIS spin-off is in the works

There has been a lot of chatter about a new NCIS spin-off that will be based in Hawaii. CBS hasn’t released a lot of details about it yet, but it is set up in a way that a fall 2021 debut could happen.

Fans have been sharing a lot of opinions about a Hawaii-based NCIS and it could be the perfect opportunity to bring back characters like Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo. This could also be a way for characters such as Pride (from NCIS: New Orleans) to appear in the world of NCIS again.

The bad news about NCIS: New Orleans is that CBS has canceled the show. We will get to see more Season 7 episodes from the show, but it won’t be back in the fall. That’s where the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off could fit in the CBS primetime schedule, but we really hope it doesn’t get buried on Sundays at 10/9c.

As for NCIS, fans won’t want to miss a single Tuesday night episode, especially if these could be the final new episodes that Mark Harmon stars in.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.