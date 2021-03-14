Is NCIS: New Orleans canceled? Why is NCIS: NOLA not on tonight?

Scott Bakula has been fun to watch as Pride on the NCIS: NOLA cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled. But that’s not why the NCIS spin-off isn’t on CBS tonight.

The Grammy Awards take over CBS each year, causing the Sunday night primetime shows to get bumped from the schedule. That’s happening again this year, with The Equalizer, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: NOLA taking a short late-winter hiatus at the network.

But fear not fans, because NCIS: New Orleans still has new episodes left to air before the series finale this spring.

Even though CBS has canceled NCIS: New Orleans, the network is letting the producers, writers, and cast members end the show on their own terms. It will give everyone enough time to film and present stories that can at least provide some closure for the series.

When does NCIS: New Orleans return?

It looks like the next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air on Sunday, March 28. The episode is called Stash and it will debut at 10/9c on CBS. The episode will center on Sebastian (played by Rob Kerkovich), who finds his life in danger after someone he put behind bars escapes.

The week after that appears to also have a new episode of the show. That one is called Once Upon A Time and it is tentatively scheduled to debut on Sunday, April 4. We will make sure to pass on the episode synopsis when we learn about it.

When is the NCIS: New Orleans series finale?

CBS has also released the NCIS: New Orleans end date, giving fans a heads up on when the series finale will air. That day is Sunday, May 16, which is coming up a lot quicker than we had hoped. It gives the show roughly two more months to provide new content and end with memorable scenes for fans who have stuck with the show for seven years.

There has been some very interesting news about these upcoming episodes, as a former member of the NCIS: New Orleans cast is returning to the show. No, it’s not Lucas Black (he played Christopher LaSalle on the show), but it certainly seems possible that with the visions Pride tends to have, that they could figure out a way to make it work.

For fans hoping to see more NCIS shows in the future, it looks like CBS is moving forward with NCIS: Hawaii. This new spin-off could breathe new life into the franchise and possibly allow characters from the other shows to show up as guest stars.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.