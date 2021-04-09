NCIS spoilers: Steven Bauer joins the cast for important role

Steven Bauer is a long-time actor who has appeared on hit shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Pic credit: AMC

NCIS spoilers reveal that we are about to meet the father of Agent Nick Torres. Actor Steven Bauer guest stars as Miguel Torres on an all-new episode called Sangre.

According to the press release from CBS, evidence from the stabbing of retired Marine Sergeant Thomas Baird leads Torres to meet his father. His father left when Torres was just a child, so this is a reunion many years in the making.

Since CBS isn’t openly advertising this as a plot point of the next episode, we are going to file it under NCIS spoilers just in case it is supposed to be a surprise to viewers. But for fans who want to get a jump on plot points, it will be good to get some more backstory for the younger Torres as NCIS Season 18 begins to wind down.

Steven Bauer is going to be one of many guest stars appearing on the NCIS cast over the final two months of the season. In the last episode, we just saw Pam Dawber and Zane Holtz make their first appearances on the show. Having the new NCIS team of Agent Tyler and Agent Sawyer on the show also shifts the dynamic of the program, possibly in a good way.

In the final two episodes of Season 18, a new actress joins the NCIS cast who has also been invited back for NCIS Season 19 if CBS approves more episodes. That’s a big deal because it means that this character has an important future within the show so we should definitely pay close attention to her story arc.

Who is Steven Bauer on the NCIS cast?

The actor playing Miguel Torres is still probably best known for being the right-hand man of Tony Montana in Scarface. Bauer starred as Manny Ribera in the iconic film and is still recognized for the role.

Bauer has also recurred as Don Eladio on Breaking Bad and then as the same character on the prequel, Better Call Saul. He was also recently seen as Ari for about 60 episodes of Ray Donavan, as Carlos Ayala in the movie Traffic, and as Bernardo Rojas on an episode of Supergirl.

Some of the past roles that Bauer has played lead us to immediately assume that his character on NCIS is going to have a dark backstory. That might work very well opposite Wilmer Valderrama and set up some good subplots for the rest of his time on the show.

More news from the world of NCIS

Producers are putting together the NCIS: Hawaii cast already, suggesting we could soon get an official announcement from CBS about the new NCIS spin-off. The network canceled NCIS: New Orleans, so it opens a spot in the schedule for the fall 2021 television season.

The final episode of NCIS: NOLA will air in late May.

As for the NCIS episode called Sangre, it will air for the first time on Tuesday, April 20.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.