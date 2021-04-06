NCIS cast: Who plays the new NCIS team of Agent Tyler and Agent Sawyer?

A new NCIS team is going to work with Gibbs’ team on the show. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to be joined by a few new faces on the episode called Gut Punch. That includes a new team of agents that Torres, Bishop, and McGee are going to have to work with.

After Gibbs got suspended during the last episode, our favorite NCIS team is without a leader. And since Director Vance can’t really trust them due to the lies they told an investigator, he is about to reassign them.

Within this new episode, we are also going to see the first appearance of Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren. The character is a journalist investigating what Gibbs has been up to and if he is using excessive force on the job.

In addition to that character, we are going to see William Allen Young guest star as U.S. Secretary of Defense Moses McClaine on the NCIS cast.

Who plays the new NCIS team on Gut Punch?

Actress Victoria Platt plays NCIS Special Agent Veronica “Ronnie” Tyler and actor Zane Holtz plays NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer on Gut Punch. They will have an important role on the show and it will be interesting to see Zane Holtz sharing the small screen with Wilmer Valderrama again.

Valderrama and Holtz starred in the television version of From Dusk Till Dawn, so this is a reunion for them on the show. Holtz was also seen in the films The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Chris) and Hunter Killer (Paul).

As for Victoria Platt, we saw her in the season premiere called Sturgeon Season, where the show started delving further into the case that would envelop Gibbs and Tobias Fornell for a while. Before that, Platt was seen as Vicky Spaulding on many episodes of Guiding Light.

More news in the world of NCIS

NCIS Season 19 has not yet been ordered by CBS, so there is a concern that the show could be coming to an end. The network hasn’t announced an NCIS series finale, either, meaning there is also hope that the news could come out soon that more episodes have been ordered.

The sad news is that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled, so that show will come to an end in May. In its place, there has been a lot of buzz about a new NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii that could debut in the fall of 2021. It’s possible that the new chapter in the world of NCIS could open the door for people who have left other shows to reappear in the future.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.