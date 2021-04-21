NCIS schedule update: CBS shifts dates for new episodes

NCIS has been postponed a week, but the NCIS schedule has a lot of Season 18 episodes left to air. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS fans tuning in for the new episode on April 20 were greeted with a repeat episode from earlier in Season 18.

The original NCIS schedule had the new episode called Sangre scheduled to debut on Tuesday night, but due to the court case taking place in Minnesota, CBS decided to shift the episode to a new night.

Viewers tuning in without seeing the announcement have been greeted with the final episode for Jack Sloane (Maria Bello). It originally aired on March 2 and was NCIS Season 18, Episode 8. Fans will get a second opportunity to watch it.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Unfortunately, CBS had been scheduled to air a really important episode of NCIS on Tuesday night, so fans were really looking forward to seeing it. We were also going to get to see actor Steven Bauer join the NCIS cast in a really important role.

It ended up being star Wilmer Valderrama who gave fans an online update about what was taking place.

Nick Torres actor reveals NCIS news

“Tonight’s episode of @NCIS_CBS will now air NEXT Tuesday the 27th Sending everyone so much love today. #NCIS,” Wilmer Valderrama posted on his Twitter account.

Below is the post that he put up on Twitter, but it may have come a bit late for viewers on the East Coast. There wasn’t a lot of advance notice that the schedule was being changed at all at CBS, so this may have caught a lot of people by surprise who just tuned in at 8 p.m. ET to watch what had been advertised as a new episode of the show.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama took to Twitter to update NCIS fans. Pic credit: @WValderrama/Twitter

Updated Season 18 NCIS schedule

As Wilmer Valderamma noted, the episode called Sangre will now air for the first time on Tuesday, April 27. This will then bump back the episode that was scheduled to air on that date.

On Tuesday, May 4, NCIS Season 18, Episode 13 will debut at 8/7c on CBS. That new episode is called Misconduct and it will likely continue the plot points that will be introduced in Sangre.

Finishing out the month of May will be all-new episodes of NCIS Season 18. That’s a bit of good news in this schedule adjustment, as we won’t be watching any repeated content for the rest of the way.

The NCIS Season 18 finale is then scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 25 marking a possible end of the show for one or more characters.

To summarize, the NCIS schedule has new episodes on April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18, and May 25 now (provided there are no additional shifts in the programming).

Valderrama recently revealed some NCIS notes about the season finale suggesting that everyone make sure to watch it live. Earlier, he may have also shared some NCIS spoilers with set photos that point toward a specific outcome.

Even though we will have to wait another week, it looks like there is a lot of good content coming up for NCIS. The additional great news is that NCIS Season 19 has been ordered by CBS.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.