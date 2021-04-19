NCIS spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) speaks about Season 18 finale

Wilmer Valderrama always has a lot to say about the NCIS cast and his character, Agent Nick Torres. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS spoilers about the Season 18 finale are a big deal, as there are a lot of questions about Mark Harmon’s future on the show.

CBS just announced that NCIS Season 19 has been ordered by the network. This is huge news, and it means more episodes of the show airing in the fall.

At the same time, the current season of NCIS is quickly coming to an end. There are just a few episodes left until that long summer hiatus begins.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

On the next episode of the show, which debuts on April 20, we will meet the father of NCIS Agent Nick Torres. It’s going to be a dramatic moment for the character and the viewers, as everyone starts to learn more about his past.

Torres meeting his father could also set the tone for what takes place across the final episodes of Season 18. There could be many interesting stories ahead, including the possible death of a character that may have been advertised.

NCIS season finale hints from Wilmer Valderrama

“You know what, I’m going to tell you something: It is not an episode you want to record and watch later. [Laughs] Because I am telling you, there are going to be some major, major, major, major spoiler alerts. This is an episode you want to show up for,” Wilmer Valderrama said during a new interview he did with TVLine about the NCIS season finale.

“I think the writers did a brilliant job at putting together something the pandemic took away from us last year, a real season ender. I think we’re going to combine a lot of the seeds we planted through Season 17 and 18 and give the fans a real finale. Like, a real, explosive finale that a show whose loyal audience shows up live for deserves to see. I mean, we’re going to give people a lot to talk about. I’m not one to do the ‘You have to wait and see!’ hype, but man, this episode is really unpredictable. I promise you that you’re not going to see any of this coming,” Valderrama elaborated about the upcoming episodes.

So what are we going to see in the upcoming episodes of the show? Valderrama didn’t shy away from addressing that as well.

When asked about the relationship between Torres and Bishop and if there is something more than a friendship there, he stated that “Definitely this season, we will crack that. We’re coming to a crossroads for these two characters where they have to really be honest about who they are to each other and who they are to themselves. That’s something that I think the writers have done very well, in a breadcrumb type of way.”

Valderrama was also asked about the future of Mark Harmon on the show, but he was a bit cagey with his answer.

“I can only speak for Torres. I don’t play Gibbs, and it’s not my journey to comment on, but I will say that this episode is just badass, man. It’s a really emotional, controversial type of episode,” Valderrama teased the interviewer.

More news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS season finale will air later in May, with more episodes also set to include the wife of Mark Harmon (Pam Dawber). We will also see a new actress joining the NCIS cast for the final two episodes of Season 18.

We are holding out hope that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 will occur, but the show was absent from the latest renewal notices coming out of CBS. The other spin-off, NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled and will air its series finale in late May.

There are even plans in the works for a new chapter likely called NCIS: Hawaii to debut in the fall.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.