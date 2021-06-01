Marty Deeks returns for NCIS: LA Season 13 Pic credit: CBS

NCIS was renewed for Season 19, NCIS: Los Angeles was renewed for Season 13, and the new show, NCIS: Hawaii, has been ordered by CBS.

All three NCIS shows will be back for new episodes in the fall of 2021 on CBS. Unfortunately, NCIS: New Orleans came to a close with its Season 7 finale.

With the end of NCIS: NOLA, the CBS schedule opened up enough to try something new with the franchise. That’s where NCIS: Hawaii steps up with a new cast of characters.

CBS hasn’t yet released when its shows will start in the fall, as there are still some things to work out and episodes left to be filmed.

What we do know is when the three NCIS shows will be airing in the fall 2021 schedule. And we also know that the casts all still have some holes to fill.

Which nights are NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawaii airing on CBS?

NCIS: Los Angeles returns to Sunday nights with Season 13 in the fall. New episodes will air at 9/8c, following The Equalizer during its second season.

And now for some bad news for NCIS fans, as the drama is leaving Tuesday nights. For Season 19, NCIS has moved to Monday nights at 9/8c. Not only will it be shown on a new day, but CBS is giving it a new time as well. This could take a lot of getting-used-to for long-time fans of the show.

NCIS: Hawaii will then air on Monday nights at 10/9c, right after new episodes of NCIS. It’s going to be a busy night on Mondays for the franchise, with CBS doing this so that it can air three FBI shows on Tuesday nights. In addition to FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, the network will be debuting FBI: International in the fall.

Knowing what we know now – this hits a little different. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/gQY7OQiJyO — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 28, 2021

It may take a little time for NCIS fans to adjust to this new schedule, but at least the show didn’t get canceled. That wasn’t the case for Scott Bakula’s NCIS: New Orleans and he noted his surprise that it wasn’t going to come back for Season 8.

Cast news for all three NCIS shows

NCIS: Hawaii just added an actor who appeared on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this spring. We also expect the show to make more announcements as the summer months arrive.

Over at NCIS, long-time actress, Emily Wickersham left the show. We hope that there will be a point when Agent Ellie Bishop can return to NCIS.

Two major characters left NCIS: Los Angeles as well, meaning there will need to be some new faces in the mix when the show returns for Season 13.

With all of the expected casting news that should be released over the next few months, it’s going to be a busy summer for fans of the NCIS franchise. That’s a good thing, as it will help keep us excited for the season premieres in the fall.

NCIS Season 19, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, and NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 debut in the fall on CBS.