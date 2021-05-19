NCIS is leaving Tuesday nights for Season 19 on CBS schedule

NCIS is back for Season 19 in the fall of 2021, but the show will air on a new night. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS has some shocking news for its viewers. Or, rather, CBS has a shocking schedule change that will impact NCIS Season 19 in the fall.

CBS just released its schedule for the fall 2021 television season and it has been revealed that after 18 years on Tuesday nights, NCIS is getting moved to a new night.

Not only is NCIS moving to a new night, but it is also going to be airing at a new time. Cue the anger from fans, many of which also watched NCIS: New Orleans, and became frustrated when the spin-off got buried at 10/9c on Sunday nights.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The move for NCIS: New Orleans didn’t go very well, eventually leading to CBS cancelling the NCIS spin-off.

What day will NCIS air in fall 2019?

The new timeslot for NCIS is going to be Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS. That’s a huge change for the program and it could take a while for fans to get used to it.

Why is NCIS getting moved away from Tuesday nights?

Starting in the fall, there are going to be three FBI shows airing on CBS. The network is taking a page from NBC and setting up a night that will be dedicated just to that franchise. Currently, NBC airs three Chicago-based shows (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.) on Wednesday nights.

Tuesday nights will become FBI at 8/7c, the new show, FBI: International, at 9/8c, and then FBI: Most Wanted closing out the night at 10/9c.

What will Monday night CBS lineup look like?

Monday nights in the fall will begin with the comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola starting out the evening. NCIS will then air at 9/8c and it will be followed by the first season of NCIS: Hawaii.

It’s definitely good for NCIS: Hawaii to have the show airing right after a strong lead-in like NCIS, so from that standpoint, things are going to make sense. It also makes sense that CBS is working hard to get its new FBI show off and running as part of a package deal on Tuesday nights.

At the same time, NCIS fans who have grown very familiar with the 8/7c timeslot on Tuesday evenings are not going to be pleased with this change. Hopefully, it does not mean that Mark Harmon is going to appear in a limited number of episodes, thus causing the network to fear a downturn in ratings.

NCIS Season 18 finale coming up

There is just one episode left on the NCIS Season 18 schedule. A promo is also out for the NCIS season finale, and it hints at big things taking place on the show. That will lead into the summer break, and then the show will return in the fall on Monday nights.

It looks like we may also see the return of a new character for the next season of the show, NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight. That is a new NCIS character played by Katrina Law, who just debuted in Season 18, Episode 15.

She is also going to pop up in the Season 18 finale, so viewers will get to see more of her character in action.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.