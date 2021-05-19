NCIS promo for season finale: A Torres-Bishop kiss and a hint at Gibbs leaving NCIS

The NCIS season finale hints at Bishop and Torres moving forward with a relationship. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS promo for the season finale has been released and there is a lot to unpack.

It’s hard not to think that CBS is teasing fans a bit with what has been hinted to take place during NCIS Season 18, Episode 16.

On the last episode of NCIS, we saw the introduction of Agent Jessica Knight. We also saw the return of reporter Marcie Warren, as she convinced Gibbs to help her on an important case. Both characters will also be featured in the NCIS Season 18 finale.

CBS already has a television promo out for the season finale, and while it doesn’t directly address the serial killer case that Marcie and Gibbs are now working on, it does show that Bishop may be getting framed for something. At least that’s what she claims.

And then we hear Gibbs explain Rule 91 to Bishop by saying, “When you decide to walk away, don’t look back.”

NCIS promo for Rule 91

The NCIS season finale is called Rule 91 and it will air for the first time on Tuesday, May 25. This serves as NCIS Season 18, Episode 16, bringing an end to a really bumpy season that had challenges in production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the TV promo for the NCIS season finale and we won’t blame you if you need to watch it twice. It’s a quick series of clips and there is a lot to unpack. We see Gibbs in a scene hinting that he is leaving NCIS, we see Bishop and Torres kiss, and we see a lot of action.

So what’s up with that kiss between Torres and Bishop? Are they in a relationship now? Is she saying goodbye to him? We will all have to tune in to see what it all means on Tuesday night.

It’s safe to say that there is a lot of ground to cover in the NCIS season finale, and it’s an episode that star Wilmer Valderrama says is an “explosive finale” to the season.

What isn’t referenced within the promo is what the team is going to be working on. The team is pursuing an arms dealer, while Marcie and Gibbs continue working on their side project. But the synopsis for Rule 91 hints at the killer figuring out that they are being pursued, and then turning the tables on Marcie and Gibbs.

NCIS Season 19

No matter how the season finale plays out, fans can start looking forward to the show returning in the fall. CBS recently renewed NCIS for Season 19, giving the show another year to entertain the viewers at home. It’s possible that we could also see Agent Jessica Knight be a part of the NCIS cast next year.

A new NCIS spin-off will also debut in the fall on CBS. The NCIS: Hawaii cast is already getting put together, and it will seek to breathe some new life into the franchise as a whole. CBS hasn’t announced what day it will air, but we should find that out when the full fall schedule is released.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.