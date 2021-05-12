Who plays Agent Knight on NCIS cast? Katrina Law joins show

Special Agent Jessica Knight will be working with McGee and Torres on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast will feature Agent Knight for the final two episodes of Season 18. Knight was also teased in the promo for the next episode, which is certainly going to showcase what she can do on the job.

The new character is NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, who works for a special branch of NCIS. Her team is going to be killed, and she will turn to Gibbs’ team for help in bringing the criminals to justice.

When the news of the new agent was revealed earlier this spring, it was stated that she could become a recurring character on the NCIS cast. This would mean that she could come back for more episodes during NCIS Season 19.

The great news is that CBS recently renewed NCIS for Season 19, so we are going to get a lot of new episodes in the fall. If Agent Knight becomes well-liked by the fans, it would be even easier to bring her back for more episodes.

Who plays Agent Knight on the NCIS cast?

Actress Katrina Law will appear as Special Agent Jessica Knight during the May 18 and May 25 episodes of NCIS. She already finished filming her scenes a while ago and received some positive praise from other members of the NCIS cast on social media.

Star Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Agent Nick Torres on the show, even shared some intriguing NCIS set photos that included Law. He may have accidentally released a few spoilers about future plot points as well.

Past roles for Katrina Law include playing Nyssa al Ghul on The CW’s Arrow (above), playing Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0, starring as Karen Beach on The Oath, and playing Rebecca Lee on the Training Day television series. She also did a Hallmark movie called Christmas with the Darlings.

Now, Law will appear on the NCIS episodes called Blown Away and Watchdog in order to help wrap up Season 18 of the series.

More news from the world of NCIS

There are just two episodes left of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans this season. For NCIS: LA, star Chris O’Donnell says that fans will “be pleased” with how the show closes out the season. We also have some exciting NCIS: LA spoilers about what will happen during the season finale.

As for the other NCIS spin-off, the end of the road has nearly arrived for NCIS: New Orleans. The series finale for the show will air at the end of May and it is building up to be a really good one. That won’t alleviate the sadness that a lot of fans are feeling about the show ending, though.

For the fall of 2021, CBS has ordered the first season of NCIS: Hawaii. The new show will be, of course, based in Hawaii and deal with a different branch of the organization. The NCIS: Hawaii cast has already started to be formed as well. We will get to see the first episodes of the new spin-off in either September or October of 2021.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.