NCIS: Los Angeles cast spoilers: Is Hetty coming back finally answered

The NCIS: LA cast gets back an important character for the Season 12 finale. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles cast spoilers reveal some great news about the upcoming season finale of the show.

Chris O’Donnell already stated that he feels fans will be pleased with the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale, and it looks like he may have been correct.

Along with everything else that is going to take place during the May 23 NCIS: LA season finale, Linda Hunt is returning to the show.

That’s right, everyone. Hetty Lange is making her triumphant return to the Office of Special Projects. It raises some interesting questions about what the role of Nell Jones will be in the future, but we are getting Hetty back.

Hetty Lange returns to NCIS: Los Angeles

We will all have to tune in for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 18 to see how long Hetty Lange is planning to stick around, but no matter what, we are going to see her character share the screen with Nell Jones again.

When Hetty left Nell a note during the last episode, it suggested she was coming back, and now we have this great news to pass on to fans of the show.

“It was just so great having Linda back on set, especially for her scenes with Renée [Felice Smith]. Hetty is such an important and almost mythical character to NCIS: Los Angeles, and fans are going to love seeing them together again,” showrunner Scott Gemmill told TVLine.

Exclusive #NCISLA First Look: Hetty Returns (for Real!) in Season 12 Finale https://t.co/L0OdDL9UeX — TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 4, 2021

NCIS: LA Season 13 ordered by CBS

A new season of NCIS: Los Angeles was ordered by CBS, and it will debut in the fall. This means that no matter how the current season comes to an end, there will be more episodes in the next television season. We hope that also means that Linda Hunt will remain a member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast and that she is around for much longer.

Nell has certainly done a good job of leading the team during Hetty’s absences, but it has always been more fun to watch Nell run the tech side of the operation next to Eric Beale.

There are heavy hints that the relationship between Nell and Eric will be addressed again before the end of this season, so her permanent role (or lack of one) at NCIS could get mentioned soon.

There are just three more episodes left this season for the show, coming on May 9, May 16, and May 23. Make sure to tune in each week, not just for the rest of NCIS: LA Season 12, but also for the final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans in the 10/9c time slot.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.