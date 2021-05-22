NCIS: New Orleans star Scott Bakula was ‘surprised’ show got canceled

Scott Bakula has starred as Pride on the NCIS: New Orleans cast for seven seasons. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans got canceled by CBS and we have almost arrived at the final episode for the series. The final moments arrive on Sunday, May 23, with CBS airing the NOLA series finale right after the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale.

“Getting married again was a blast,” Scott Bakula said about his character, NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride, getting married to the character played by his wife on the show.

That’s right, Bakula and Chelsea Field, who plays Rita Devereaux on the NCIS: New Orleans cast, are also married in real life. On the series finale of NCIS: NOLA, we will see their characters finally get married as well.

However, that wasn’t all that Bakula had to say in a fun interview that he and Field recently gave. They also showed off some behind-the-scenes footage of a photoshoot that they were doing.

Scott Bakula thanks the NCIS: New Orleans fans

“This being the last season, going out in the middle of a pandemic, I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Bakula expressed about learning the news that CBS had canceled NCIS: New Orleans.

“I’m surprised the show was canceled. So, as we go out, obviously in television you can’t do it without the fans. And they’ve followed us to several timeslots, and I appreciate their sticking to us,” Bakula continued.

“We’ve had a great run. They’ve been very supportive. They seem to have liked the show, they like the stories we told, the characters on the show, and that’s why we do it. We do it because we want people to grow a relationship and attach and invite us into their homes and we don’t take that lightly. I never have. I honor them and we have always had had a great relationship and I look forward to continuing that in the future,” Bakula finished.

The full interview featuring both Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field can be seen below. It’s well worth watching for any fans who have tuned in during the seven-season run of the NCIS spin-off.

A quick NCIS: New Orleans recap

On the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride’s son Connor was arrested in connection with setting Pride’s bar on fire. He was taken into custody by the FBI because they felt that it was a way to get Sasha Broussard (his mother) to finally come clean about what she had done in regard to a bar bombing that killed six people.

Instead of turning herself in, though, Sasha turned over evidence against other criminals that she had been collecting for her entire life. It was enough to cut a deal for Sasha and Connor, but it also meant that they were going to have to go into the Witness Protection Program due to all of her enemies now coming after them.

It looks like Connor is going to go with his mom when she moves from New Orleans, but not before he stops by to play music at Pride’s wedding. And as for the wedding, it was moved up by Rita so that Pride’s mother can attend it.

Make sure to tune in to the May 23 episode of NCIS: New Orleans to bid farewell to the show.

There are so many great moments from our past seasons of #NCISNOLA, but it's always the funniest ones that really stand out. Take it from @CCHPounder herself. pic.twitter.com/OKAdUEuB6V — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) May 21, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans ends on Sunday, May 23 at 10/9c on CBS.