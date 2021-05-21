NCIS: New Orleans series finale: Clip from Pride’s wedding released

The big NCIS: New Orleans wedding has finally arrived Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: New Orleans series finale airs on Sunday night and CBS has been releasing a number of sneak peeks ahead of time.

This will be the final episode for NCIS: New Orleans because CBS decided to cancel the show during its seventh season.

A piece of good news is that the writers, producers, and the cast knew about the cancellation ahead of time, so they were able to film the final few episodes with that in mind.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

On the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Connor got arrested and Sasha had to cut a deal to get him and herself in the clear. Now, she has to go into the Witness Protection Program and she wants to take Connor along.

But there is a lot of ground to cover before Sasha and Connor leave New Orleans, and that includes Pride and Rita getting married. Rita wanted to move up the wedding so that Pride’s mom could be there, and that’s exactly what will happen on Sunday night.

NCIS: New Orleans wedding scene

Below is a sneak peek for the NCIS: New Orleans series finale that shows off part of the wedding between Special Agent Dwayne Pride (played by Scott Bakula) and Rita Devereaux (Chelsea Field). As a reminder to any fans of the show who didn’t know, the people who play Pride and Rita are married in real life.

Everyone important to the show appears to be in attendance at the wedding, including Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid). Pride’s NCIS team is also all there, including close friend Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder).

NCIS: New Orleans has reached the end of the line

The NCIS: New Orleans series finale airs on Sunday, May 23 at 10/9c. It will follow the Season 1 finale of The Equalizer and the Season 12 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles.

It’s unfortunate that CBS canceled NCIS: NOLA, but it is also really difficult for shows to survive in the late Sunday night timeslot.

Following the death of Christopher LaSalle on the show, the ratings took a hit, and losing star Lucas Black may have ended up costing the show a lot in the long run.

While the show will continue to live on through syndication and streaming services, it just won’t be the same without new episodes coming out each year.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night to see how the final chapter for the NCIS: New Orleans team plays out and where these characters wind up.

Laissez les bons temps rouler. Watch the series finale of #NCISNOLA this Sunday at 10/9c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/Z3a7N5hS63 — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) May 19, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.