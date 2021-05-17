Pride and Connor are in the middle of new drama on NCIS: New Orleans. Pic credit: CBS

The latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans was all about Pride, Sasha, and their son Connor. There was a case that the team was also working on (and which they solved), but the point of this episode was to further explore the family dynamic of Pride.

On the previous episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Rita and Pride decided to move up their wedding due to a health turn that his mother had taken. Preparing for the wedding ended up serving as the backdrop for the new episode, which is the last new one before the series finale.

The FBI was still trying to put Sasha Broussard behind bars for her suspected involvement in the bar bombing that killed six people. They weren’t making any headway in the case, so the FBI decided to arrest Connor in order to get to his mom. That arrest was due to Connor causing the fire at Pride’s bar.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Pride had been having a difficult time bonding with Connor, and it seemed like they were finally making progress when Connor got arrested.

Sasha cut a deal with the FBI on NCIS: New Orleans

In order to get Connor out of FBI custody, Sasha went to them with all of the evidence that she had been collecting over the years about other criminals and gangs. It was a treasure trove of information for the FBI, and it led to both Sasha and Connor getting off the hook.

To complicate matters, Rita stepped up to defend Sasha because she felt it would help Connor.

When Connor was released, he went on a walk with Jimmy, where they were both accosted by would-be kidnappers. Jimmy helped stop them, but he was injured in the process. The situation led Pride and Sasha to fully realize that due to everyone she had just ratted out to the FBI that she and Connor might never be safe again.

As the episode was coming to an end, Sasha told Pride that she was going to enter the Witness Protection Program and take Connor with her. He was adamantly against it, stating that Sasha would be taking Connor away from everyone and everything that he knew. The episode then ended with a “to be continued” note that will have to be further explained in the series finale.

NCIS: New Orleans series finale

There is only one episode of NCIS: New Orleans left to air on CBS. This is the NCIS: NOLA Season 7 finale and it will air for the first time on Sunday, May 23. It’s going to be sad to see the show go out this way after CBS canceled it, but at least there is going to be a big wedding and party to bring the series to a close.

Fans will want to tune in for this episode to watch it live, with the NCIS: New Orleans finale airing at 10/9c on that Sunday night. Then, it’s off into the sunset for the cast, with some fans hoping that one or two people might find their way over to one of the other NCIS shows.

Can you imagine getting a ferret as a gift 😬 😳? #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/HjuqT3PkJx — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) May 17, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.