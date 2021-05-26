Is Emily Wickersham leaving NCIS? Agent Ellie Bishop actress speaks out

Emily Wickersham was perfect as Agent Bishop on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS star Emily Wickersham has addressed the possible exit of her character, Agent Ellie Bishop, from the show.

This is likely going to be really sad news for a lot of NCIS fans who had grown to love Agent Bishop. Especially the fans who loved seeing her with Agent Nick Torres, especially after that kiss during the season finale.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” Wickersham stated in an Instagram post she made.

“This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget,” Wickersham continued in what turned out to be an emotional goodbye message.

She then closed out her message by writing, “Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly. ❤️ #ncis #cbs.”

Thus ended the long character arc of NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop within the NCIS cast and things on the show are never going to be the same again.

NCIS cast for Season 19 to look different

The NCIS cast is in for some big changes when the show returns in Season 19. In addition to losing Emily Wickersham as one of the stars, we previously saw the exit of Maria Bello as Jack Sloane.

There are also some serious questions about how many episodes Mark Harmon will appear in next season. When his boat blew up at the end of the season finale, that should have served as foreshadowing that we might not see Gibbs on NCIS when the show returns in the fall. Could he be gone for a while and then make a big mid-season return?

It was a tad amusing that one star who had been live-tweeting during the finale said that the ending to NCIS Season 18 was not in the script.

More news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale just aired on Sunday night. We learned that two of the main characters left NCIS: LA, so things will look a lot different when Season 13 begins in the fall.

After canceling NCIS: New Orleans, CBS has an opening in the 2021-2022 television schedule. Or, at least it did have an opening before ordering a new NCIS spin-off set to debut in the fall.

A teaser trailer for NCIS: Hawaii was revealed, giving fans a look at what’s to come. It also introduced us all to the lead actress and set the franchise on a brand new path.

