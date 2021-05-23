NCIS: Hawaii trailer released for new CBS show, features Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane on the NCIS: Hawaii cast. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Hawaii teaser trailer has been released by CBS in order to create some buzz for the new show.

Recently, some of the names from the NCIS: Hawaii cast were revealed, giving fans a hint at who will be starring on the new NCIS spin-off.

CBS also released its fall 2021 TV lineup, featuring NCIS: Hawaii at 10/9c on Monday nights. It’s a good timeslot for the new show to debut.

Featured in the video below is star Vanessa Lachey, who will play the leader of the NCIS team. She becomes the first female Special Agent In Charge on any of the NCIS shows that have aired thus far for the network. We aren’t counting NCIS: Red here, because the series was canceled before its first episode.

Vanessa Lachey featured in NCIS: Hawaii teaser trailer

This is a true teaser trailer in every sense of the term. We don’t get to see any footage from an episode because the NCIS: Hawaii cast hasn’t begun filming. What we do get to see are some glimpses of beautiful Hawaii, some action scenes from the other NCIS shows, and Vanessa Lachey explaining the show and her character.

It’s a good glimpse at what’s to come and it has certainly succeeded in creating some much-needed buzz for the new CBS drama. Later this summer, we hope to be able to pass on the first footage and a few sneak peeks from the NCIS: Hawaii series premiere.

More news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale airs on Sunday, May 23, and we have a sneak peek at the return of Hetty Lange. It’s great to have actress Linda Hunt back on the show, and it will be interesting to see what her role with the show will be, moving forward.

NCIS: LA also has another character returning for the season finale, and they learn about an ultimatum that Nell Jones has received about her job. It raises the stakes for what might take place on Sunday night.

The NCIS: New Orleans series finale also airs on Sunday night, bringing the show to an end after seven seasons. Star Scott Bakula says he was surprised that the show got canceled in a recent interview, echoing what a lot of fans have been posting about on social media.

#TRLtuesday when NCIS:LA met up with NCIS:Hawai’i back in the day! Yes, I sat on his back while he did push ups! Beast Mode! 💪🏽❤️🤙🏽 #2007 @llcoolj pic.twitter.com/8f1JNYnEee — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) May 11, 2021

NCIS: Hawaii debuts in the fall of 2021 on CBS.