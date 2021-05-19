What night will NCIS: Hawaii air on CBS in fall 2021?

NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey posted her excitement about the new CBS show that will debut in fall 2021. Pic credit: @VanessaLachey/Instagram

NCIS: Hawaii now has a day and time that it will air in the fall of 2021 on CBS.

We already know some of the names that will be featured on the NCIS: Hawaii cast and now we have some more specific information on when fans can tune in.

According to a press release from CBS, NCIS: Hawaii will air Monday nights in the fall. The show gets the 10/9c timeslot and that’s possibly some good news for fans of the franchise.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

There had been a worry that NCIS: Hawaii might get buried on Sunday nights, which is where NCIS: New Orleans ended up floundering during its final two seasons on the air.

CBS fall schedule includes three NCIS shows

There are three NCIS shows that appear on the CBS fall 2021 TV schedule. Unfortunately, NCIS: New Orleans got canceled, so that spin-off is absent moving forward.

On Monday nights, NCIS will air at 9/8c and serve as the lead-in to the Hawaii-based spin-off. That’s going to be a huge shift for NCIS viewers who have grown used to the tentpole show airing on Tuesday nights.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 will then air at 9/8c on Sunday nights. That’s the same night that the show has been on for a while now and it will continue to follow The Equalizer during a new television season.

As for the 10/9c timeslot on Sunday nights, that will feature SEAL Team and then S.W.A.T. For fans of those shows, this is a reason to be worried, as that timeslot is really rough on scripted programming.

All of this moving around also means that the Michael Weatherly show Bull is going to move from Monday nights over to Thursday nights at 10/9c. NCIS fans who still enjoy watching the actor who used to play Anthony DiNozzo can rest easy, as Bull was renewed for more episodes.

Fall temperatures are expected to rise cause the CBS Fall Lineup is HOT, HOT, HOT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6lUCJZAszY — CBS (@CBS) May 19, 2021

When is the NCIS: Hawaii season premiere?

CBS has not yet released the date for the NCIS: Hawaii series premiere, which makes sense because no episodes have been filmed yet. We do expect most of the major dramas to return during the month of September in order to present a full season to viewers.

Whereas this last television season was heavily impacted and delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we fully expect things to be back on schedule with the increased safety protocols and methods in place to film under new conditions.

When we do learn about the NCIS: Hawaii start date, we will make sure to pass that on. It should be confirmed in mid-summer because CBS is going to want to heavily promote its new lineup and make sure that viewers know when to tune in for the latest NCIS spin-off.

The new Vanessa Lacey-led show has a full season order as well, so CBS is going to give it every opportunity to cement an audience and try to follow in the successful wake of NCIS Season 19.

NCIS: Hawaii debuts on CBS in the fall of 2021.