Who is Vanessa Lachey from the NCIS: Hawaii cast?

Vanessa Lachey joined NCIS: Hawaii cast and becomes the first female lead in the franchise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanessa Lachey is now playing the lead character on NCIS: Hawaii. The big announcement just came from CBS that revealed she and two other actors have been brought on to star in the show.

The plan is for the first episodes of NCIS: Hawaii to debut on CBS in the fall of 2021, with the network also stating that the new NCIS spin-off had a full first season order.

A lot of information about the show is still being kept under wraps, including which night of the week it will air on, but at least we now know some of the people who will make up the NCIS: Hawaii cast.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

One of the reasons that CBS can move forward with a new NCIS spin-off is that NCIS: New Orleans got canceled. There are only a few episodes left before the Scott Bakula-led drama comes to an end.

CBS is also going in a different direction with the new show, as this will be the first time that one of the NCIS programs has had a female Special Agent in Charge.

Who is Vanessa Lachey on NCIS: Hawaii?

Vanessa Lachey has a lot of credits to her name. She has been a reality TV host (Love Is Blind, Wipeout, Top Chef Jr), a star on TV shows (Call Me Kat, Dads), a television movie star (Once Upon a Main Street, Christmas Unleashed), and a model.

Lachey performed on a season of Dancing With the Stars, served as a co-host for episodes of Total Request Live for MTV, and appeared in several music videos.

Her name used to be Vanessa Minnillo, until she met her husband who was the lead singer from 98 Degrees, Nick Lachey.

More news from the world of NCIS

The upcoming NCIS season finale has a lot of mystery surrounding it, but some possible spoilers may have been revealed by Wilmer Valderrama. He plays Agent Nick Torres on the show and he shared some NCIS set photos to his Instagram account that could reveal a big plot point for the season finale.

And ahead of that big episode, Valderrama also stated that this is an episode that fans should watch live. He definitely makes it seem like something big is about to happen on the show. We just hope that it doesn’t end up being the final episode where Mark Harmon plays a full-time character.

Regarding the other two NCIS spin-offs, new episodes of NOLA and LA will air all through the month of May. There is a lot of ground to cover with NCIS: Los Angeles, as the team has a lot of ongoing cases and we still don’t know the location of Hetty Lange. As for NCIS: New Orleans, the countdown to the series finale has begun and the show will come to a close as the month starts to wrap up.

New episodes of NCIS will air on Tuesday nights, while NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA return on May 2.

#TRLtuesday MTV #SpringBreak Bonus points if you can guess who’s chain, watch & shades I’m holding while he danced! #2005 pic.twitter.com/3237uxFKLf — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) March 30, 2021

NCIS: Hawaii will debut on CBS in fall 2021.