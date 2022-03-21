NCIS: Los Angeles double feature coming up for Season 13

Kensi and Deeks are great partners on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Los Angeles double feature is coming up soon on the CBS Spring 2022 TV schedule

This is something that the network tried earlier this season, but that attempt was interrupted by the NFL playoff schedule.

Now, CBS is going to try to do it again, with two new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles set to debut on the same night. And with all the drama surrounding two Callens on NCIS: LA, it could be a really interesting night.

With how often the show has been pre-empted, postponed, or not even on the CBS schedule this television season, having two new episodes on the same night will serve as a huge treat to NCIS: LA fans who have stuck with the program.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles 2022 double feature?

On the evening of Sunday, March 27, two new episodes of NCIS: LA Season 13 will debut on CBS. The night begins at 8/7c with the first new episode and continues at 9/8c with another new installment. CBS is finishing off the night with S.W.A.T. at 10/9c.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for Season 13, Episode 13

“When DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find the culprit. Also, Kensi, Deeks, Roundtree, and Kilbride work to catch an aerospace engineer who stole classified Navy schematics,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 13.

This particular episode is called Bonafides, and it is going to feature guest star Bill Goldberg as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton. Debuting at 8/7c on March 27, it should set the tone for the night.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for Season 13, Episode 14

“NCIS investigates the robbery of a high-end arts storage by going undercover as potential buyers on the black market, to find who is behind the stolen items,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 14.

The second episode of the night is called Pandora’s Box, and it should not be confused with episodes of the same name that were featured on NCIS: New Orleans in the past. It airs at 9/8c, and there are some hints that it will deal with Callen’s past. Could Hetty make a surprise appearance?

Ahead of the NCIS: LA double feature debut, don’t forget to watch the new episode on March 20 as well. It will likely be delayed a bit by NCAA action in some time zones, but it is a brand-new episode of the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.