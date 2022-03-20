NCIS: Los Angeles Murmuration: Season 13, Episode 12 promo and cast

Caleb Castille as Agent Rountree and as Gabe Dawson on a new episode of NCIS: LA. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is back on Sunday night with a new episode called Murmuration.

This new installment of the show will be NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 12, and will be yet another consecutive week where CBS has rewarded the fans with new content.

On the last episode of the show, it was revealed that there are now two Callens. It’s something that will likely cause a lot of drama when the writers fully unleash this twist on the rest of the characters.

Read on to get a look at the promo, the cast, and the drama coming in the upcoming episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 12 promo

Below is the TV promo that has been running on CBS for the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. It airs for the first time on Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c and is titled Murmuration.

NCIS: Los Angeles 13x12 Promo "Murmuration" (HD) Season 13 Episode 12 Promo

NCIS: Los Angeles Murmuration cast

“The NCIS team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane. Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 12.

Current members of the NCIS: LA cast include Chris O’Donnell as Special Agent G. Callen, LL COOL J as Special Agent Sam Hanna, Daniela Ruah as Special Agent Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen as NCIS Investigator Marty Deeks, Medalion Rahimi as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Special Agent Devin Rountree, and Gerald McRaney as Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride.

The new episode will also feature guest stars Duncan Campbell as NCIS Special Agent Castor, Benjamin Papac as Gabe Dawson, William deVry as Navy Captaion Lombardo, Graham Patrick Martin as Navy Lt. Joseph Landry, and Rahnuma Panthaky as Taylor Dubrons.

We still haven’t seen much of Hetty Lange this season, though, but hopefully she will be part of some episodes in the back end, because she has certainly been a topic of conversation for a lot of segments.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c, or risk having someone spoil the plot for you tomorrow. Your move, #NCISLA fam. pic.twitter.com/dRtLzF2vlJ — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) March 20, 2022

On Monday night (March 21), a new episode of NCIS will also premiere. Here is a breakdown of that new NCIS episode called The Wake, which will debut right before a new installment of NCIS: Hawai’i.

There is also a big NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i that is taking place on Monday, March 28. That will be a good way for NCIS fans to learn more about the characters on the new spin-off, as people from the main show travel across the ocean to help out on a difficult case.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.