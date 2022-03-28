NCIS: Los Angeles hiatus begins after big double feature

Daniela Ruah is featured as Kensi Blye on the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Los Angeles hiatus has begun, with the show taking a week off before returning with another new episode.

The NCIS: Los Angeles double feature debuted on Sunday evening, with two brand-new episodes airing for the first time on CBS.

We won’t give away any spoilers from the new NCIS: LA episodes called Bonafides and Pandora’s Box, but fans who missed the shows should make sure to catch up on them.

If you are looking to stream either of the new episodes through Paramount+, these are classified as NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 13 and NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 14.

Regarding the episode called Bonafides, there were quite a few intriguing guest stars that ramped up the entertainment. And that includes a real-life SEAL appearing on the cast.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return?

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will arrive on Sunday, April 10. It will be Season 13, Episode 15 for the series, and it looks like there is a very poignant installment planned for the night.

Did you miss last night's ep? That's okay, we don't judge. The good news is you can still watch now on @ParamountPlus here: https://t.co/pP5GipDM7v pic.twitter.com/3UHNCa5dsG — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) February 28, 2022

Synopsis for new episode of NCIS: LA

“Rountree and his younger sister are pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling. Also, NCIS investigates the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 15.

This new installment is called Perception, and it will feature Ava McCoy playing Jordyn Rountree, the younger sister of Special Agent Devin Rountree (played by Caleb Castille). It could have a lot of viewers talking after the episode debuts on April 10.

Not everyday you get to workout with a real life HERO!! @jockowillink it was an honor brother !! https://t.co/egWlIC1s7r — Caleb Castille (@CalebCastille) March 28, 2022

Additional news from the world of NCIS

Elsewhere, a fun NCIS reunion took place on the set of Bull, where the cast and crew have been working on the final episodes of the series. This served as a huge treat for NCIS fans who have been watching both shows.

CBS hasn’t revealed a lot of its renewals yet, so we still don’t know if NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 will take place, but hopefully, the latest ratings were good enough to cause the network to pick up more episodes for the future.

For viewers that watch all three NCIS programs, make sure to tune into the big NCIS crossover event. Blending the two Monday night shows into one big story should be a lot of fun for everyone watching.

And the main reason there is not a new episode of NCIS: LA on Sunday, April 3, is because of the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.