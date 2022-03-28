NCIS crossover: All the details for the big event with NCIS: Hawai’i

Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey will be featured a lot during the 2022 NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i has finally arrived, and CBS viewers are in for a treat.

Recently, some sneak peek clips for the new episode of NCIS were revealed, giving fans of the show a look at what will be covered on the big night.

As the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i TV promo had projected, we are going to see the excitement begin on one show and then end on the other one.

It’s been a while since the world of NCIS has seen a true crossover, with the pandemic getting in the way of casts being able to blend like in the past. Luckily, the writers of the two shows found a way to make this one work.

What time is the NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i?

The 2022 NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i begins at 9/8c on Monday, March 28. The first hour will feature the NCIS cast acting as the stars, and the event will then continue through the 10/9c episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

In short, this event will be two hours in length, so it will be a full evening of NCIS excitement for viewers who are tuning in live. And fans definitely want to watch this one live, as a hiatus begins at CBS before any new episodes arrive for a while.

Which of these two #NCIS agents gets to go to Hawaii for a "vacation"? Tune in to the 2-hour #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event TONIGHT, to find out. It all starts at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/Ni5sUZMjBu — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 28, 2022

How will the NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i work?

Without giving away too many details or NCIS spoilers about the event, the crux of the night is going to be the revelation that NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and NCIS Hawai’i Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) have met at a conference in the past.

Now, an old case that Torres was working on has a new lead in Hawai’i, and he is going to travel out there to work with Tennant on solving it. When they hit a roadblock (or two), Special Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) is going to hop a plane to go help them.

The #NCISHawaii team's got company and they're definitely going to need all the help they can get. Tune in to tonight's EPIC 2-hour crossover event starting with #NCIS at 9/8c. Trust us, you don't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/2CUoiSrfTV — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) March 28, 2022

Why is the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i called T’N’T?

There are some NCIS rumors about a past relationship between Agent Torres and Agent Tennant taking place, leading to the new episode title of T’N’T that will debut on Monday night. It will be interesting to see how the writers work with that substory and if it does turn out that they were romantically involved.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 17 is called Starting Over, and it begins tonight. It is then followed by NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 18 called T’N’T.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.