NCIS crossover 2022: Sneak peeks released for episode called Starting Over

McGee learns some interesting information about Torres on a new episode of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

The 2022 NCIS crossover event arrives on Monday night and CBS has released a number of sneak peeks to create additional interest in the episodes.

As most NCIS fans know by now, on Monday, March 28, a crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is going to be taking place. It all begins at 9/8c on NCIS and runs right through the NCIS: Hawai’i episode airing at 10/9c.

When the NCIS TV promo for the new episode was revealed, we finally got to see some real footage of what would be taking place on the big night. And it certainly looks like we are going to see a lot of Torres from NCIS (Wilmer Valderrama) working with Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) from NCIS: Hawai’i.

The main component to the evening is going to be the revelation that Torres and Tennant worked on a case together in the past, but that some new information has surfaced. This will lead to Lachey guest-starring on NCIS, and then Valderrama heading out to appear on NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS crossover 2022 sneak peeks

In order to increase the buzz and get even more NCIS fans excited about the crossover, the sneak peeks shared below were just released. They provide an outline to the episode, but no huge NCIS spoilers are given away, so you can feel safe watching them ahead of time.

In this first clip from the March 28 episode of NCIS, Special Agent Jane Tennant speaks to Director Leon Vance, Alden Parker, and Agent Nick Torres about how a previous case has provided a new lead.

NCIS 19x17 Sneak Peek Clip 1 "Starting Over" (NCIS: Hawaii Crossover)

Watch this video on YouTube

The mood is a lot lighter when Torres speaks to Agent Timothy McGee and Agent Jessica Knight in this next NCIS crossover clip. In it, he talks about the islands of Hawai’i and some jokes are made about rumors of the time that Torres and Tennant spent working together on a past case.

It would certainly provide the show an interesting wrinkle if the rumors are true and a previous relationship between Torres and Tennant exists.

NCIS 19x17 Sneak Peek Clip 2 "Starting Over" (NCIS: Hawaii Crossover)

Watch this video on YouTube

More news from the world of NCIS

A reunion of former NCIS stars took place on the set of Bull recently, which is certainly a huge treat for fans of Michael Weatherly (he played Anthony DiNozzo) who followed the actor to his new show.

And with Bull coming to an end, there are rumors floating around about DiNozzo possibly popping up on a future episode(s) of NCIS. Nothing has come close to confirming those rumors yet, but it would certainly be something that NCIS fans would talk about for a while.

Over on the other NCIS spin-off, a big double feature for NCIS: Los Angeles is coming up. Getting two new episodes on the same night will be a fun treat for viewers who have stuck with the show this season.

On NCIS: LA, it has also gotten really interesting lately with the revelation that there were two Callens on the show.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.