NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i crossover TV promo released

The NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event has a new TV promo that was just released on Monday night.

NCIS fans tuning in for the new episode called The Wake got to see the first CBS commercial promoting the upcoming crossover, and it appears to have been worth the wait.

It’s been a while since NCIS has been able to do a crossover with any of its spin-offs, primarily because of the pandemic and the added safety precautions now in place for the production of television shows.

March has already been packed with new episodes of the shows, and the month is going to go out with a bang as well. If the crossover event works and it gives NCIS Season 19 a boost in the ratings, we also might soon see news about NCIS Season 20 getting ordered by CBS.

Below is the TV promo that is now running for NCIS Season 19, Episode 17, and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 18. As a reminder, the episodes arrive on the night of Monday, March 28, with everything beginning at 9/8c that evening.

This is the first season for NCIS: Hawai’i and the show is doing pretty well in the ratings during the 10/9c timeslot on Monday nights. It seems like a pretty safe bet that the NCIS spin-off is going to be brought back for Season 2.

It is a little less clear what the future holds for NCIS: Los Angeles. A new storyline with two Callens on the NCIS: LA cast has been pretty interesting, but it still remains mysterious whether or not there will be an NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 ordered for next fall.

The great short-term news is that an NCIS: LA double feature is coming up soon.

And then there is NCIS, which has looked a lot different since Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) exited the show in the fall. It would be a huge treat for NCIS fans if Gibbs popped back up for an episode or two at the end of the current season. And if he agreed to do a few more episodes in the fall, that might guarantee CBS giving NCIS Season 20 the approval stamp.

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, an NCIS reunion took place on the set of Bull. It reunited Michael Weatherly (he played Anthony DiNozzo) with another former NCIS star.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.