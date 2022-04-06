NCIS spoilers: Katrina Law (Agent Knight) talks about finale, Ducky returns

Agent Jessica Knight is played by Katrina Law on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS spoilers were hinted at by Katrina Law, who plays Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast.

The show is getting closer to the Season 19 finale, which has been scheduled by CBS for May 2022.

There are a lot of expectations from NCIS fans, including the need to see Mark Harmon reappear to play Gibbs for another episode or two.

Many NCIS fans were shocked when Gibbs left the show in Fall 2021, but the character still exists, even if he is taking some time to himself up in Alaska.

Because Gibbs is still around, there has been a continuous hope that he would suddenly appear in a future episode to help solve a case. Possibly even a case that ties to his past in some way.

Since NCIS continues to be on hiatus at CBS, any news about the show is positive at this time. And that includes what people from the show have been talking about recently.

Katrina Law speaks briefly about the NCIS season finale

“Apparently I have a stunt double, which always bodes well for good, fun action,” Katrina Law told TV Line when asked about the upcoming NCIS season finale.

“So hopefully that sticks and we have a big, huge, surprise ending. But that’s above my paygrade — they don’t tell me anything!” Law went on to elaborate.

Within the context of a show like NCIS, stunt doubles aren’t frequently used. When they are, it typically means the characters are going through something out of the ordinary, and possibly being put in harm’s way.

NCIS cast: David McCallum returns as Ducky

“You guys! We’ve got some great stuff coming at you over the final #NCIS episodes this season. Really looking forward to this one in particular. This one was special,” actor Brian Dietzen wrote as the caption to an image that shows himself, Katrina Law, and David McCallum.

Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast, while McCallum has played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for years as well. Having Ducky and Palmer sharing some scenes together again will certainly be a nice treat for NCIS fans.

For any readers who haven’t heard the great news, NCIS Season 20 was ordered by CBS. This means that the show is returning with new episodes in Fall 2021, continuing the stories for everyone who remains on the show.

