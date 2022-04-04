NCIS finale date for Season 19 announced

Brian Dietzen stars as Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS season finale date has been set, providing an end date for the Spring 2022 episodes of the show.

With the current NCIS hiatus that is taking place, it’s good that the finale won’t arrive until late in May. And that also gives the show some time to work up some new and interesting stories before a possible cliffhanger on finale night.

There is also some great news to sustain NCIS fans, as Season 20 of the show was ordered for Fall 2022. This opens the door for former members of the NCIS cast to drop by for an episode or two, with quite a few rumors still floating around social media.

A lot of new NCIS episodes are on the near horizon, and we still get to look forward to where the writers will take us to will wrap up the current season. Could that include Mark Harmon popping up to play Gibbs for an episode? It would be nice.

When is the NCIS Season 19 finale?

The NCIS season finale date is Monday, May 23. It’s going to be a night of finales for CBS, beginning with The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, continuing with NCIS Season 19, and concluding with the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale.

And before the new episodes of NCIS arrive, it’s worth it to go back and watch some of the previous episodes from Season 19. In fact, the last episode of NCIS had a great riff on TPS reports that was extremely entertaining to anyone who has seen the movie, Office Space.

TNT make a great team, don't you agree? 👊 Catch up on both #NCIS and #NCISHawaii for the entire crossover event experience, now on @ParamountPlus: https://t.co/QUg5Bw3ExA pic.twitter.com/t22xWEIOKE — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) March 30, 2022

News from the world of NCIS

CBS also announced that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 will take place. The NCIS spin-off was renewed again by the network, with Sunday night ratings still looking pretty good for the drama.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The show is going to remain on Sunday nights, meaning NCIS: LA fans are probably going to have to deal with sports programs causing the show to start late or to be pre-empted a few times in the fall.

And that’s not all, as NCIS: Hawai’i was picked up for another season. The show is holding strong in the 10/9c timeslot on Monday nights, and it is keeping a large chunk of the audience that NCIS pulls in during the 9/8c timeslot.

Vanessa Lachey is the star of the new NCIS spin-off, playing Jane Tennant and holding her own on the show. The character was fleshed out a little more during the crossover event, which helped add some humor as well.

This renewal news means that all three primetime NCIS shows are coming back for more episodes in Fall 2022, giving fans of the genre something to look forward to during the long summer hiatus.

As a reminder, earlier episodes for NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i can all be streamed through Paramount+. Even though NCIS: NOLA fans were extremely disappointed with the show got canceled, it’s still available to be watched.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.