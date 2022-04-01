NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14: Is the NCIS spin-off renewed or canceled?

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is walking into a new season of the show this fall. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 taking place never seemed like a guaranteed outcome with how much CBS has bounced the show around on Sunday nights.

In the early days of NCIS: LA, the show had a really nice time slot where it aired later on Tuesday evenings after new episodes of NCIS. The spin-off got moved to Sunday nights to make way for NCIS: New Orleans, though.

On Sunday nights, NCIS: LA often falls victim to sporting events overrunning. That leads to episodes either getting pushed back on Sunday nights or postponed until a later date.

It has been tough for NCIS: LA fans to keep up with the show on a weekly basis, and it likely hurts the ratings of the show. But there are a lot of people watching on through DVRs or by streaming the episodes later on Paramount+. And that might be the savior for the show.

Is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled or renewed for Season 14?

The great news was just revealed that CBS has ordered NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14. Episodes for that new season are scheduled to begin rolling out in Fall 2022, and it means that there are going to be more stories left to explore with the NCIS: LA cast.

“Hop in for the ride — there’s a lot more road to travel. #NCISLA will be coming back for Season 14! 👏🔥,” reads the caption of a fun picture that uses a roadside sign to announce the show is coming back.

More NCIS: Los Angeles news and notes

A double feature of NCIS: LA took place recently, with some very notable guest stars appearing on the show. That even included a real Navy SEAL who joked about how far he had to stretch to play that same role on the show.

Now, though, NCIS: LA is on hiatus again, with the release of new episodes paused in order for CBS to air some different programming.

While we wait for the new episodes to arrive in Spring 2022, fans can stream all previous NCIS: LA Season 13 episodes to get caught up. There have been some really interesting plotlines, including Hetty taking on another overseas mission, Callen learning a bit more about his past, and the team dealing with deep fake technology.

As a reminder, the NCIS: LA return date for Season 13 is Sunday, April 10, when the next new episode of the show will be released. There are then going to be a number of other new episodes before the season comes to a close in May.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.