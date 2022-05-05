NCIS Season 19, Episode 20 delayed, called All or Nothing

The NCIS cast is bringing Season 19 to a close. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the next new episode, as it won’t be airing on Monday night.

In the last episode of NCIS, viewers got to meet Sean Murray’s daughter, as she was featured as a supporting character on the night.

That was NCIS Season 19, Episode 19 and it aired for the first time on May 2. For any fans who missed watching it, the episode called The Brat Pack can be streamed on Paramount+.

Now, NCIS is taking a break, with a repeat episode from earlier in Season 19 airing on the night of Monday, May 9. It also means we are only going to receive 21 episodes from the 19th season.

When is the next new episode of NCIS?

NCIS returns with Season 19, Episode 20 on Monday, May 16. The new episode is called All or Nothing, and CBS has been a bit quiet about what’s going to happen on the night.

When is the NCIS Season finale?

Information about the big NCIS season finale this spring has been released, and that episode is going to air on Monday, May 23. The most notable part is that the NCIS cast is going to introduce a new face with ties to Alden Parker’s past.

“When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth,” reads the CBS synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 21.

It sounds like the team is going to stand up for Parker in a similar fashion to what they were willing to do for Gibbs at the end of Season 18. It’s a big moment of trust for all of them and the synopsis sounds like an intriguing way to bring the season to a close.

That ENTIRE episode was impressive. We’ll be back in 2 weeks for another all-new #NCIS. See you then! pic.twitter.com/qdoHiBVO7b — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 3, 2022

Only two episodes left for NCIS Season 19

The disappointing news is that there are only two new episodes of NCIS Season 19 left to debut. That’s how close we are to the end of the season and the long summer hiatus beginning again. As a reminder, the new episodes are airing on May 16 and May 23.

NCIS Season 20 has already been ordered and will begin airing episodes in Fall 2022, so at least that is good news about the future of the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i have each been renewed for more episodes as well, so all three NCIS-based shows will be back for more content in the fall.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.