NCIS spoilers: Sean Murray teases return of Gibbs, DiNozzo

The NCIS Season 19 cast as been missing some big names. Pic credit: CBS

Possible NCIS spoilers about the future of the show have come from actor Sean Murray, who plays Agent Timothy McGee on the cast. And while he claims that he doesn’t mean to “tease” fans with his latest comments, that is exactly what he has done.

Mark Harmon plays Gibbs on the NCIS cast, but his time in charge of the team came to an end earlier in Season 19. It was a shocking revelation for some NCIS fans, but Harmon is still involved with the show behind the scenes.

The NCIS Season 13 finale was the last time that actor Michael Weatherly was featured as (very special) Agent Anthony DiNozzo. Weatherly left the show to go star on Bull at CBS, but Bull has come to an end at the network.

Many NCIS rumors have hinted at Gibbs and/or DiNozzo returning to the show, and the writers definitely left that possibility open by giving them open-ended story conclusions. Gibbs retired to Alaska, while DiNozzo is with his family in Paris.

Could Gibbs return to NCIS? How about DiNozzo?

“I saw him two weeks ago actually. So, he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything. I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS, I really, truly believe that the Gibbs could pop up somewhere. I really believe that there’s a possibility of that happening,” actor Sean Murray told Parade in a new interview about Mark Harmon being around the set.

“I talk to Michael all the time, so we joke about that possibility sometimes,” Murray went on to say about the possible return of DiNozzo to NCIS.

Even if we don’t end up seeing Mark Harmon or Michael Weatherly during the final episodes of NCIS Season 19, there’s certainly a possibility that NCIS Season 20 could feature Gibbs or DiNozzo is the right situation arises.

More from the world of NCIS

An important NCIS episode for Season 19 is coming up, but it will arrive after the final hiatus for the show this spring. And since there are only two new episodes of the show left to air in Spring 2022, it also means the season finale draws near.

As part of the NCIS Season 19 finale, the NCIS cast will introduce a new face to the viewers. This is someone with ties to Alden Parker’s past, so actor Gary Cole is going to get a featured story as the show closes out its 2021-2022 television season.

Don’t forget, earlier episodes from NCIS Season 19 can be streamed by fans through the Paramount+ application.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.